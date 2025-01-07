Introducing Public Administration At The 10+2 Level

ADVERTISEMENT

In today's modern state and in developing countries, the functions and role of public administration are very important. The role and importance of public administration are as follows:

– It is the basis of government.

– It is the instrument of change in society.

– It plays a vital role in the life of the people.

– It is an instrument for executing laws, policies, and programs of the state.

– It is a stabilizing force in society, providing continuity.

– It is an instrument of national integration in developing countries facing class wars.

Bridging the Knowledge Gap

The benefits of studying public administration are immense. One key reason students study public administration is to prepare them for careers in the public sector, as the government is the largest employer in many economies, with an array of positions requiring training in public administration. There is also a recurrent need for persons with specialized technical fields, such as engineers, to combine their technical skills with managerial skills, since at times in their careers, their job may involve management in the public sector.

It is to be observed further that some professionals may not have any interest in working in the public sector, but at some point, may seek contracts in the public sector, and therefore, knowledge of public administration may not only be helpful but essential. The study of the course propels job prospects for students after school. Usually, many formal public sector jobs will entail a basic qualification of a first degree; one with a degree in public administration is usually an advantage.

Public administration, traditionally introduced at the undergraduate level, has often been perceived as a specialized domain. However, its integration into the senior secondary curriculum addresses a critical gap in education. It empowers students with a foundational understanding of governance, public policy, and administration at an impressionable age, fostering informed and responsible citizenship.

Benefits of Early Exposure

Civic Awareness: Students will gain insights into the structure and functioning of government institutions, enabling them to appreciate the complexities of policymaking and administration.

Public administration is essential for the effective functioning of government. Without it, governments would be unable to provide essential services, implement policies, or manage their resources effectively. Public administrators play a vital role in ensuring that governments are transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs of the public.

Career Orientation: Exposure to public administration can inspire students to pursue careers in civil services, public policy, or governance, aligning their aspirations with societal needs.

If public administration is introduced as a subject at the higher secondary level, it will be the most favorite subject to be opted by civil service aspirants at the schooling level. This will benefit them in preparation and also be helpful for them in training after selection. Public administration will help them in framing and implementing government policies.

Institute of Management, Public Administration, and Rural Development J&K is the training institution for JKAS officers, where public administration is also taught to them. When public administration is introduced at the school level, it will foster the basics of public administration, which is necessary for all government employees, not only civil servants.

Critical Thinking: Critical thinking can be defined as the ability to make rational and clear, unbiased judgments based on analysis of available facts, evidence, and observations. It gives individuals the ability to effectively diagnose problems and identify possible solutions to them. The subject promotes analytical and decision-making skills by engaging students with real-world challenges and case studies.

Value Education: It inculcates values like accountability, transparency, and ethical governance, which are essential for building a progressive society. The role of accountability and transparency is important in delivering public services. We are witnessing these two in most departments. Introducing public administration as a subject at the higher secondary level will help bridge this gap, as public administration as a subject will develop their value education since schooling, or we can say, future leaders in making, with trenchancy, accountability, and integrity.

Public administration should be introduced as a core subject at the plus 2 level for all streams to impart value education, which is required in every field.

A Vision for the Future

The inclusion of public administration at the 10+2 level reflects a forward-thinking approach to education. It prepares students to navigate the complexities of modern governance and equips them to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress. By nurturing young minds with knowledge of administrative systems and public welfare, this initiative has the potential to create a generation of informed, engaged, and empowered citizens.

As the education system evolves to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world, such innovative steps are a testament to the commitment towards holistic development. Introducing Public Administration at the school level is not just an academic reform; it is a step towards building a stronger, more participatory democracy.

Conclusion

The introduction of the Public Administration subject at the 10+2 level will develop students' leadership qualities during schooling and prepare them to serve society while developing their critical thinking skills. Unfortunately, the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Director of School Education Kashmir have not shown enthusiasm for introducing this subject at the higher secondary level, despite its numerous benefits.

Many Public Administration degree holders have been waiting since 2014 for its inclusion at the 10+2 level. It is pertinent to mention that the Public Administration syllabus, framed by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), is already available in the JKBOSE syllabus booklet for classes 11th and 12th. The head of every higher secondary school institution in Jammu and Kashmir should recommend introducing the Public Administration subject at the 10+2 level.



The author holds a Master's degree in Public Administration

