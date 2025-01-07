Your First Encounter With Snow: What To Expect

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO File Photo By Abid Bhat

By Dr Ambreen Hamadani

Snow is inconvenient. It causes power outages and roadblocks, affects Interstate traffic and the airways, and causes losses for people on connecting flights. Cars are seen skidding off roads. Delays, damages, and disruptions are ubiquitous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the many layers we wear, our toes, fingertips, and noses still turn crimson and cold. There is a risk of snow sliding off roofs onto our heads, or of suddenly slipping and falling!

This is a summary of all the things we endure during snowfalls.



ADVERTISEMENT

But before you jump to any conclusions, wait one more moment. Because in that moment, our lives find meaning. Watching the white flakes come down from the heavens like tiny dancing fairies landing gracefully on the ground is magical. Peace and silence envelop us as everything becomes blanketed in pure white. The stillness that descends is more melodious than any music in the world. It feels as though the snow absorbs all the harshness from the surroundings, concealing all rough edges and imperfections.

We wait all year for this one moment and you must too. Your first snowfall will be worth the wait and it will exceed all your expectations. The sight will make you forget who you are. It will soothe your eyes and make you a voyager hurtling through great white galaxies. Your soul will harmonize with the world, and make you one with it.



Read Also Kashmir In For More Snow This Weekend Restoration Work Continues Apace In J&K's Snow-Bound Areas, Says CM Omar

The falling snow will then start to accumulate on the ground. It will be softer than the softest mattress initially. The cold will turn it to stone quickly. So grab your chance, layer up and go out. Trudge on and feel your feet sink. You will leave behind footprints and make it easy for any Sherlock to find you. The snow angels you make will guard you through the year.



Do not forget to scoop a fistful in your hand, and feel the texture and smoothness of the world's softest velvet. Don't worry about the cold, your heart will be warmed and that will be enough. You wouldn't want to miss out on holding and beholding the purest and most untarnished part of Mother Earth, would you?

You can mix snow with sugar and milk and eat it. You can add colour to it and make ice lollies. You can play with it to your heart's delight. Mold it into anything your imagination conjures. For a day, you will become a Michelangelo, spending many delightful hours snowballing, shovelling, and moulding snow. Your work of art will last a few days, but the memories will stay forever.

Snow transforms even the most uptight adult into a child. You will hear roars of laughter as snowfights begin. Join any group. All are welcoming; the more the merrier. Pick up a handful, squeeze it and take aim. You will make a million friends as you shower them with snow, make them trip into it, or even bury them under it. The delightful snow will be soft and cheering. No hard feelings: it will cushion all falls and crumble on body surfaces. Sandcastles are fine, but nothing matches the versatility of snow!



If you are not the outgoing type, a snowy afternoon is the best time to curl up with a good book and a steaming cup of coffee. I doubt you would get very far with the reading, though, because the snow outside would keep you mesmerized.



When you experience all this, you will know that no matter how cold and wet our feet get, our love for snow will only grow in our hearts, and we shall celebrate this friend with all the joy it brings. Once or twice every year, it arrives in our valley, refills our glaciers with a year's water supply, and leaves us dancing with delight beneath the shower of white little stars. Whether it is your first time experiencing snowfall or your millionth, I dare you not to fall in love with it!

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The author is PhD, PDF(USA), Assistant Professor cum Junior Scientist, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, SKUAST- Kashmir