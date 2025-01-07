Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 1/7/2025 - 10:22 AM EST - VERSES AI : Announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with AI-focused institutional investors and certain existing investors of the Company for the purchase and sale of 12,738,854 units of the Company for aggregate proceeds of approximately CDN$20 million. Each Unit will consist of one Class A Subordinate share of the Company at an issue price of CDN$1.57 per share and one-half of one Share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant will be exercisable into a Share at an exercise price of CDN$1.96 per Share for 3 years following closing. The closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about January 9, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of Cboe Canada Inc. VERSES AI Inc. shares O are trading off 19 cents at $1.17.



Full Press Release: