Guerrillas Scout Russian Military Equipment Caches Near Dzhankoy Reports
“Our eyes“ see everything: the caches of Russian military equipment near Dzhankoy have been reconnoitered,” the message says.
It is noted that the equipment is parked in a field near the village of Kindratove, southwest of Dzhankoy. The Azov railway station is 8 kilometers away, where the equipment is loaded onto platforms.Read also: Activists distribute symbols of resistance across five cities in Crimea
Armored vehicles and KAMAZ trucks were spotted in the field.“Their condition and combat capability are unknown, further reconnaissance is required,” the Telegram channel added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians are moving military equipment in Crimea after attacks by Ukrainian drones.
Illustrative photo: AA
