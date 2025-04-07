Guerrillas Scout Russian Military Equipment Caches Near Dzhankoy Reports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, guerrillas have scouted the caches of Russian military equipment in a field near the village of Kindratove, southwest of Dzhankoy.

This is reported by the Telegram channel“Crimean Wind”, Ukrinform reports.

“Our eyes“ see everything: the caches of Russian military equipment near Dzhankoy have been reconnoitered,” the message says.

It is noted that the equipment is parked in a field near the village of Kindratove, southwest of Dzhankoy. The Azov railway station is 8 kilometers away, where the equipment is loaded onto platforms.

Armored vehicles and KAMAZ trucks were spotted in the field.“Their condition and combat capability are unknown, further reconnaissance is required,” the Telegram channel added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians are moving military equipment in Crimea after attacks by Ukrainian drones.

Illustrative photo: AA