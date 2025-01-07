Partsol Named One Of Tampa Bay's Top 25 Hottest Startups By Tampa Business Journal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsol, a pioneer in cognitive AI and creators of the revolutionary Atai platform, has been named one of the Top 25 Hottest Startups in Tampa Bay by the Tampa Business Journal. This annual list celebrates innovative companies driving transformation and economic growth across the region.

"Our inclusion in this list underscores the groundbreaking work our team has accomplished and our commitment to reshaping the future of AI," said Darryl Williams, CEO of Partsol. "This is just the beginning-our mission to deliver absolute truth through cognitive AI is resonating not only in Tampa Bay but on a global scale."

Partsol is set to launch its flagship product, Atai , on March 31, 2025. Built on over two decades of research and development, Atai is powered by proprietary Absolute Truth Algorithms and AI Stem Cells, offering unparalleled accuracy and actionable insights. In addition to launching Atai, Partsol will open Partsol Global in Dublin, Ireland, later this year. Partsol Global will serve as a hub for international software and services sales, solidifying the company's position as a global leader in ethical, precision-driven AI.

Partsol, a Partnership Solutions International company, is dedicated to advancing Cognitive AI. Leveraging its proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, Partsol equips organizations with precise, predictive insights that empower confident, data-informed decisions. To learn more, visit Partsol or connect with Partsol on LinkedIn.

