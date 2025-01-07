DETROIT 2030 DISTRICT ANNOUNCES INSTALLMENT OF EV CHARGING STATIONS AT COMMUNITY BUILDINGS THROUGHOUT DETROIT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Detroit 2030 District has announced the beneficiaries of its

EV Charging Station program, which rolled out last November.

The program is installing ten electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at member buildings, including several houses of worship in underserved

Detroit neighborhoods. This initiative marks a significant step forward in reducing carbon emissions from in the city.

"We are proud to be able to provide this benefit to our Detroit 2030 District building owners and expand access to

EV charging in the city of Detroit, especially to six of our house of worship members located in neighborhoods where access to transportation may be difficult," said Peggy

Matta, Detroit 2030 District EV Charging Program Manager.

The program is designed to address Detroit's growing demand for reliable and accessible EV charging solutions. The Detroit 2030 District has partnered with the

Michigan Economic Development Corporation

(MEDC) to bring this program to its members.

"Pastor Isaiah Pettway and the congregation of Beth Eden are elated to be chosen to receive a Level 2 EV charger at no cost for our congregation," said Sonya Bennett, Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church. "It is our prayer to offer this green initiative to anyone who may need its utilization at a fair rate for the community."

The Detroit 2030 District is also partnering with other like-minded Detroit-based

nonprofits, including

NextEnergy ,

Powering Michigan ,

Michigan Clean Cities and

DTE Energy , to make this program a reality.

"Michigan Clean Cities and

NextEnergy are elated to see additional EV charging infrastructure installed across the city. The heart of our work is rooted in equity, so as EV use and accessibility continue to grow for Detroiters, doubts about range and access to close, reliable charging can begin to subside," said Lauren Mixon, Community Engagement Liaison, with Michigan Clean Cities and NextEnergy. "We're proud to provide technical support to this program through the national EMPOWER project. Initiatives like this ensure the growth of EV charging and manufacturing and create equitable benefits for communities across our state."

The Detroit 2030 District program aims to reduce carbon emissions from the built environment. With over 500 buildings enrolled, totaling more than 67 million square feet, the program is making headway toward its mission of reducing carbon from the built environment at a large scale.



Detroit 2030 District offers its members free education, resources, and assistance with benchmarking their buildings' energy and water usage. Benchmarking helps building owners and managers manage energy, water consumption, and transportation emissions and comply with the City of Detroit Energy and Water Benchmarking Ordinance. The ordinance was adopted in November 2023 and took effect October 1, 2024.

For more information about Detroit 2030 District and tickets to the Annual Kickoff Party & Fundraiser

on January 30, 2025 , at the historic Roostertail, visit

2030districts/Detroit .

About the Detroit 2030 District:

The

Detroit 2030 District

is part of a national movement to create a high-performance building district by reducing the environmental impacts of building construction and operations while increasing building owners' return on investment, promoting economic development and supporting environmental justice. The organization's mission is to educate and assist Detroit building owners and managers with reducing carbon emissions and operating expenses by reducing energy and water consumption and transportation emissions to and from their buildings.

