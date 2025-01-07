Reolink Debuts 16MP Wi-Fi Camera & Continuous Recording Battery Cam Series At CES 2025

The Duo 3 WiFi also features the dual-band Wi-Fi 6 capability, supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies for faster and more stable live streaming. Besides, the Motion Track condenses 15 seconds of motion events into one single image, facilitating users to review recent events without spending hours of sifting through recordings.

With all these features, this camera is ideal for both home and outdoor surveillance, providing detailed and complete security for large yards, wide parking lots, extended driveways and more.

Starting today, the Duo 3 WiFi is available for purchase in North America and Europe, with MSRP at $179.99 and €189.99. Customers can buy it from the Reolink website

and Amazon .

Altas Series: Round-the-Clock Protection

Last

September,

Reolink

launched

the

Altas PT Ultra, an industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera with a 360° blindspot-free view. Since the product's release, the company has continued striving for excellence, extending the recording time from 96-hours on a single charge to 24/7 - perfectly meeting users' demand for around-the-clock protection.

Reolink today introduces the new Altas Series, the world's first 24/7 continuous recording battery-powered camera lineup, including the bullet-style 2K Altas with WiFi connectivity, the 4G battery camera Altas Go PT with a 360° blindspot-free view, and a future upgraded version for Altas PT Ultra

with 24/7 continuous recording capability. Whether in on-grid or off-grid environments, the Altas Series' products meet the needs of users.

With battery capacity of 20,000 mAh, Altas series provides

24-hour continuous recording per day for up to 7 days, thanks to an innovative low power consumption solution. When paired with a solar panel, it ensures continuous recording around the clock without the need of manually recharging[1].

With a new generation of system-on-chip (SoC), these cameras can achieve pre-recording functionality, capturing 10 seconds of footage before an event is detected. Additionally, Reolink's ColorX technology, which combines an ultra-large F1.0 aperture with a 1/1.8'' sensor, ensures vibrant, full-color images both day and night, delivering four times more light than traditional infrared cameras.

To learn more about Reolink and its new products, please visit its booth at Venetian Expo, Hall A-D 52747 during CES 2025. For more information, please visit: .

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.