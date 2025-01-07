Curpay Enters The Quantum Computing Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ted HoverJACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CurPay , a leading AI company announced today that it has entered the Quantum Computing market with its Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). There are many uses of this technology, such as gaming, gambling, statistical sampling, simulations, cryptography, and finance. CurPay's QRNG generates truly randomness by measuring quantum processes, which are, by nature, non-deterministic.A Random Number Generator or RNG is used to generate random numbers. There are different types of RNGs but the only truly random number generators are based on nature since nature is the only true source of randomness. Classic computers have functions to generate so-called pseudo-random numbers. These Pseudo Random Number Generators (PRNGs) produce numbers with certain“random” statistical properties, however not truly random. Even though there are PRNGs that can overcome the advanced batteries of tests we know PRNGs are not truly random; the random numbers produced from a PRNG are completely predictable and therefore cannot be used“as is” for cryptographic and gaming applications. Most gambling and casino applications still rely on PRNGs today, leaving both the house and the player's open to unfair gameplay.Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) are random number generators based on quantum mechanics. In security applications, in which true randomness is a fundamental requirement, QRNGs are required due to their intrinsic randomness, founded on the laws of quantum physics. This is essential for a security application to be ready for a post-quantum cryptography world. Post-quantum cryptography is encryption strong enough to resist attacks from quantum computers developed in the future.CurPay has been migrating to the new post-quantum standards with a Quantum/Classical Computing hybrid approach. In parentship with Azure Quantum and quantum computing providers such as IonQ, Quantinuum, Rigetti, and soon PASQAL CurPay is now offering a QRNG with true randomness accessed via a classical computing API. The API provides several different formats that include random security key creations to shuffling capabilities for gaming, all based on its core QRNG. While companies are slower to enter the Quantum Computing field, they can still take advantage of the truly randomness at the quantum level without having to spend valuable time and massive resources it takes to work in the Quantum Computing realm.CurPay's CEO Ted Hover stated“Our QRNG is the first step towards our goal of a pure Quantum AVP. The next generation of our Automated Volatility Protection (AVP)®, an AI/ML that is run solely on a Quantum Computer where all outcomes of a trade are predicted at once thus giving us 100% accuracy for every trade.”

