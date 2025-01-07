Investornewsbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Secures Interim Environmental Permit For Oko West Gold Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) G Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) has received an interim environmental permit (“IEP”) from Guyana's Environmental Protection Agency for its Oko West Project, following its environmental submissions in late 2024. The one-year permit, combined with a“No Objection” letter from the Guyana Forestry Commission, enables the company to begin early works construction, including roads, an airstrip, a permanent camp, and utility infrastructure, starting in the first half of 2025. The final environmental permit is expected in mid-2025 after a public review and approval process. G Mining Ventures aims to advance detailed engineering, exploration, and feasibility studies throughout the year, positioning the project for a formal construction decision in the second half of 2025.

To view the full press release, visit

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (” TZ“) in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana , both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GMINF are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN