Amir, Brazilian President Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them.

This came in a phone call His Highness the Amir received today from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

During the call, the two sides also discussed regional and international developments, especially those related to developments in the region.

MENAFN07012025000067011011ID1109064618