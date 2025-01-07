Superior Group Of Companies To Participate In The ICR Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Koempel, Chief Officer, will be attending the ICR in Orlando, Florida on January 13 and 14 and will present on Tuesday, January 14, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast and replay will be available on the presentations page of the Company's investor relations website at .

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Investor Relations

...