SPOC Welcomes Jeremy Bailey As New Marine Segment Manager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jeremy joins SPOC from GE Power Conversion, where he held the role of Merchant & Offshore Marine Leader. His extensive background in the marine industry, including experience with commercial and sectors, positions him as an ideal leader for SPOC's Marine and Offshore operations. Jeremy's expertise in troubleshooting complex system issues and managing large-scale projects, including his role in commissioning and testing phases for some of the industry's most challenging environments, aligns perfectly with SPOC's commitment to innovation and excellence.

In his new role, Jeremy will oversee all aspects of SPOC's Marine and Offshore product management and sales operations, including the integration of cutting-edge propulsion inverter and grid inverter technologies into marine systems. He will focus on expanding SPOC's footprint in the marine industry, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

"We are thrilled to have Jeremy join our team," said Andrew Williams, Managing Director of SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies. "His deep industry knowledge and proven leadership in the marine sector will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings in the marine and offshore markets."

Jeremy holds a strong track record of building and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders, including owners, shipyards, regulatory bodies and project teams. His hands-on approach and leadership capabilities will be a tremendous asset as SPOC continues to reshape how the world produces and uses energy.

integrates multiple power technologies to create smart-grid systems in the mobile power, marine and critical power industries.

