Sonia Gandhi To Inaugurate Congress' New HQ 'Indira Bhawan' On Jan 15

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The will have its new headquarters at 'Indira Bhawan' on Kotla Marg here which is likely to be inaugurated next week. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the HQ on January 15.

This will be a significant step forward in the party's modernisation efforts, claim the party leaders.

The much-anticipated event will take place at 10 a.m., with senior figures in attendance, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, shared the information on the social media platform X, under the title: "It is time for us to move ahead with the times and embrace the new!" The Congress leaders have termed the occasion as a momentous step for the Congress, symbolising both progress and the enduring legacy of the party's leadership.

"Situated at 9A, Kotla Road, New Delhi, the Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities. This iconic building reflects the Congress Party's forward-looking vision while paying homage to its extraordinary past, which has shaped the political and social fabric of India," wrote Venugopal on X.

"Sonia Gandhi ji will inaugurate the new AICC Headquarters Indira Gandhi Bhawan, whose construction was started during her tenure as INC President," he shared.

At the inauguration, the Congress leadership will be joined by senior members of the party, including the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, CWC Permanent and Special Invitees, CPP Office Bearers, AICC Office Bearers, Central Election Committee (CEC) Members, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chiefs, CLP Leaders, Members of Parliament (MPs), as well as former Chief Ministers and former Union Ministers. The presence of such distinguished leaders will underline the importance of this occasion, marking a new chapter in the party's journey, says the party leader.

According to information, the new headquarters is designed to accommodate the evolving needs of Congress, offering modern spaces for administrative, organisational, and strategic activities. With cutting-edge facilities, it aims to support the party's operations, providing a dynamic environment for its leadership and members. It also serves as a powerful symbol of Congress' resilience and its determination to play a central role in shaping India's future.