KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Paris – January 7, 2025
In accordance with the provisions of the French financial Markets Authority's decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half of 2024:
Available resources on December 31, 2024: 67,087 Klépierre shares and 10,037,145.16 euros; Number of transactions on buy side over second half of 2024: 2,184; Number of transactions on sell side over second half of 2024: 2,196; Traded volume on buy side over second half of 2024: 1,477,246 shares for 41,298,701.57 euros; Traded volume on sell side over second half of 2024: 1,563,859 shares for 43,585,088.22 euros.
As a reminder,
At June 30, 2024, available resources were 153,700 Klépierre shares and 7,577,451.28 euros. At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
| Date
| Buy side Number of transactions
| Sell side Number of transactions
| Buy side Number of shares
| Sell side Number of shares
| Buy side Traded volume in EUR
| Sell side Traded volume in EUR
| 01/07/2024
| -
| 48
| -
| 35,000
| -
| 892,500.00
| 02/07/2024
| 8
| 15
| 4,000
| 12,000
| 100,560.00
| 303,960.00
| 03/07/2024
| 2
| 41
| 2,000
| 18,000
| 50,920.00
| 461,880.00
| 04/07/2024
| 13
| 7
| 8,450
| 8,000
| 218,094.50
| 206,960.00
| 05/07/2024
| 4
| 19
| 5,550
| 12,000
| 142,801.50
| 310,920.00
| 08/07/2024
| 18
| 13
| 18,000
| 14,000
| 463,500.00
| 364,980.00
| 09/07/2024
| 15
| 3
| 15,000
| 6,000
| 370,050.00
| 148,560.00
| 10/07/2024
| -
| 17
| -
| 17,000
| -
| 423,640.00
| 11/07/2024
| 2
| 26
| 2,857
| 16,000
| 70,767.89
| 400,320.00
| 12/07/2024
| 5
| 29
| 6,000
| 10,000
| 149,700.00
| 251,200.00
| 15/07/2024
| 19
| -
| 14,000
| -
| 351,120.00
| -
| 16/07/2024
| 5
| 28
| 4,000
| 14,057
| 100,320.00
| 354,517.54
| 17/07/2024
| 10
| 8
| 6,000
| 9,021
| 150,180.00
| 227,329.20
| 18/07/2024
| 19
| 12
| 12,089
| 7,922
| 304,884.58
| 200,347.38
| 19/07/2024
| 21
| 3
| 16,000
| 4,000
| 400,800.00
| 100,560.00
| 22/07/2024
| 13
| 30
| 14,000
| 18,000
| 352,940.00
| 455,400.00
| 23/07/2024
| 17
| 16
| 14,000
| 16,000
| 351,540.00
| 402,720.00
| 24/07/2024
| 26
| 14
| 24,000
| 12,000
| 599,280.00
| 300,480.00
| 25/07/2024
| 40
| 31
| 16,000
| 22,187
| 396,160.00
| 552,234.43
| 26/07/2024
| 11
| 17
| 12,084
| 14,868
| 301,737.48
| 372,443.40
| 29/07/2024
| 7
| 37
| 6,000
| 18,955
| 151,140.00
| 478,234.65
| 30/07/2024
| 16
| 11
| 14,998
| 12,000
| 378,099.58
| 303,240.00
| 31/07/2024
| -
| 21
| -
| 15,000
| -
| 397,200.00
| July 2024
| 271
| 446
| 215,028
| 312,010
| 5,404,595.53
| 7,909,626.60
| 01/08/2024
| 5
| 18
| 4,000
| 13,000
| 106,680.00
| 348,010.00
| 02/08/2024
| 16
| 14
| 9,000
| 6,000
| 239,310.00
| 160,560.00
| 05/08/2024
| 41
| 13
| 15,000
| 12,000
| 393,000.00
| 316,440.00
| 06/08/2024
| 18
| 15
| 18,000
| 16,000
| 469,440.00
| 420,160.00
| 07/08/2024
| 1
| 28
| 3,000
| 14,000
| 79,500.00
| 371,840.00
| 08/08/2024
| 40
| 21
| 19,000
| 16,000
| 499,890.00
| 422,080.00
| 09/08/2024
| 25
| 6
| 14,000
| 6,000
| 370,300.00
| 159,300.00
| 12/08/2024
| 29
| 5
| 14,000
| 2,000
| 368,480.00
| 53,000.00
| 13/08/2024
| 26
| 13
| 12,000
| 12,163
| 315,360.00
| 319,886.90
| 14/08/2024
| 6
| 20
| 7,000
| 14,000
| 185,780.00
| 372,680.00
| 15/08/2024
| 5
| 20
| 2,000
| 10,000
| 53,160.00
| 266,800.00
| 16/08/2024
| 17
| 1
| 18,000
| 912
| 476,820.00
| 24,204.48
| 19/08/2024
| 7
| 12
| 6,000
| 10,000
| 159,780.00
| 267,100.00
| 20/08/2024
| 22
| 3
| 16,000
| 4,000
| 426,080.00
| 106,800.00
| 21/08/2024
| 20
| 8
| 12,000
| 12,000
| 319,920.00
| 320,520.00
| 22/08/2024
| 17
| 17
| 12,001
| 16,000
| 321,866.82
| 429,760.00
| 23/08/2024
| 8
| 17
| 8,000
| 10,000
| 214,800.00
| 269,300.00
| 26/08/2024
| 15
| 16
| 1,700
| 7,000
| 46,019.00
| 189,560.00
| 27/08/2024
| 18
| 11
| 8,000
| 7,500
| 216,640.00
| 203,550.00
| 28/08/2024
| 8
| 17
| 5,000
| 5,000
| 135,400.00
| 135,750.00
| 29/08/2024
| 23
| 19
| 16,000
| 5,000
| 430,400.00
| 135,950.00
| 30/08/2024
| 3
| 14
| 2,000
| 11,000
| 54,040.00
| 297,770.00
| August 2024
| 370
| 308
| 221,701
| 209,575
| 5,882,665.82
| 5,591,021.38
| Date
| Buy side Number of transactions
| Sell side Number of transactions
| Buy side Number of shares
| Sell side Number of shares
| Buy side Traded volume in EUR
| Sell side Traded volume in EUR
| 02/09/2024
| 2
| 30
| 2,000
| 16,000
| 53,940.00
| 436,160.00
| 03/09/2024
| 22
| 14
| 10,000
| 11,000
| 272,500.00
| 300,850.00
| 04/09/2024
| 3
| 17
| 2,000
| 12,000
| 54,800.00
| 330,240.00
| 05/09/2024
| 3
| 32
| 5,000
| 18,000
| 139,800.00
| 505,080.00
| 06/09/2024
| 14
| 13
| 17,000
| 14,000
| 475,320.00
| 393,960.00
| 09/09/2024
| 25
| 1
| 22,000
| 2,000
| 617,320.00
| 56,600.00
| 10/09/2024
| 8
| 14
| 4,000
| 16,000
| 111,760.00
| 451,520.00
| 11/09/2024
| 23
| 10
| 16,000
| 10,000
| 453,120.00
| 284,900.00
| 12/09/2024
| -
| 48
| -
| 16,000
| -
| 460,480.00
| 13/09/2024
| -
| 20
| -
| 8,000
| -
| 232,640.00
| 16/09/2024
| 30
| -
| 30,000
| -
| 874,500.00
| -
| 17/09/2024
| 36
| 10
| 20,000
| 6,000
| 582,400.00
| 175,680.00
| 18/09/2024
| 8
| 25
| 14,000
| 18,000
| 407,680.00
| 525,600.00
| 19/09/2024
| 28
| 30
| 14,000
| 16,000
| 410,480.00
| 471,680.00
| 20/09/2024
| 10
| 28
| 9,000
| 14,000
| 263,700.00
| 411,740.00
| 23/09/2024
| 2
| 18
| 4,000
| 20,000
| 117,440.00
| 590,000.00
| 24/09/2024
| 22
| 22
| 24,000
| 12,000
| 705,840.00
| 354,480.00
| 25/09/2024
| 8
| 36
| 4,000
| 18,000
| 117,800.00
| 532,260.00
| 26/09/2024
| 31
| 14
| 18,059
| 10,000
| 536,713.48
| 298,200.00
| 27/09/2024
| 41
| 23
| 18,000
| 12,000
| 531,720.00
| 355,680.00
| 30/09/2024
| 22
| -
| 16,000
| -
| 469,120.00
| -
| September 2024
| 338
| 405
| 249,059
| 249,000
| 7,195,953.48
| 7,167,750.00
| 01/10/2024
| 18
| 38
| 18,000
| 22,000
| 531,180.00
| 652,300.00
| 02/10/2024
| 23
| 2
| 22,000
| 2,000
| 645,480.00
| 58,800.00
| 03/10/2024
| 36
| 9
| 26,000
| 10,000
| 752,960.00
| 291,200.00
| 04/10/2024
| 14
| 25
| 10,000
| 19,952
| 290,800.00
| 582,598.40
| 07/10/2024
| 16
| 28
| 14,000
| 24,000
| 406,140.00
| 698,880.00
| 08/10/2024
| -
| 40
| -
| 22,000
| -
| 642,840.00
| 09/10/2024
| 10
| 25
| 4,000
| 20,000
| 117,200.00
| 588,800.00
| 10/10/2024
| 41
| 4
| 26,000
| 4,001
| 763,360.00
| 117,829.45
| 11/10/2024
| 1
| 21
| 1
| 20,000
| 29.30
| 592,200.00
| 14/10/2024
| 33
| 2
| 20,000
| 2,000
| 589,600.00
| 59,200.00
| 15/10/2024
| 17
| 15
| 8,000
| 18,000
| 236,800.00
| 536,400.00
| 16/10/2024
| 5
| 6
| 6,000
| 8,084
| 180,180.00
| 243,328.40
| 17/10/2024
| 20
| 12
| 18,000
| 14,000
| 543,960.00
| 424,060.00
| 18/10/2024
| 37
| 6
| 18,332
| 6,000
| 551,793.20
| 181,140.00
| 21/10/2024
| 33
| 18
| 22,000
| 10,000
| 660,440.00
| 300,400.00
| 22/10/2024
| 53
| 11
| 36,000
| 10,000
| 1,067,400.00
| 297,400.00
| 23/10/2024
| 13
| 23
| 18,000
| 24,000
| 533,340.00
| 714,000.00
| 24/10/2024
| 8
| 23
| 6,193
| 18,000
| 184,241.75
| 536,220.00
| 25/10/2024
| 48
| 8
| 19,807
| 8,000
| 586,089.13
| 237,440.00
| 28/10/2024
| -
| 35
| -
| 26,000
| -
| 773,760.00
| 29/10/2024
| 26
| 22
| 20,000
| 8,000
| 595,400.00
| 239,840.00
| 30/10/2024
| 20
| 7
| 16,000
| 8,000
| 472,160.00
| 238,000.00
| 31/10/2024
| 22
| 10
| 11,000
| 9,000
| 321,640.00
| 263,700.00
| October 2024
| 494
| 390
| 339,333
| 313,037
| 10,030,193.38
| 9,270,336.25
| Date
| Buy side Number of transactions
| Sell side Number of transactions
| Buy side Number of shares
| Sell side Number of shares
| Buy side Traded volume in EUR
| Sell side Traded volume in EUR
| 01/11/2024
| 17
| 31
| 3,773
| 22,000
| 110,699.82
| 648,340.00
| 04/11/2024
| 33
| 5
| 18,000
| 5,000
| 525,600.00
| 146,450.00
| 05/11/2024
| 31
| 2
| 20,000
| 3,000
| 577,200.00
| 87,300.00
| 06/11/2024
| 29
| 14
| 22,295
| 6,000
| 637,191.10
| 173,820.00
| 07/11/2024
| 2
| 23
| 2,000
| 17,150
| 56,600.00
| 488,775.00
| 08/11/2024
| -
| 19
| -
| 18,000
| -
| 516,960.00
| 11/11/2024
| -
| 24
| -
| 10,086
| -
| 290,981.10
| 12/11/2024
| 41
| 3
| 22,000
| 2,000
| 627,440.00
| 57,400.00
| 13/11/2024
| 26
| 5
| 17,535
| 4,000
| 501,325.65
| 115,000.00
| 14/11/2024
| -
| 39
| -
| 24,000
| -
| 693,120.00
| 15/11/2024
| -
| 6
| -
| 4,000
| -
| 116,000.00
| 18/11/2024
| 27
| -
| 14,255
| -
| 411,114.20
| -
| 19/11/2024
| 3
| 15
| 4,000
| 16,000
| 115,400.00
| 464,160.00
| 20/11/2024
| 25
| 2
| 18,000
| 2,000
| 518,400.00
| 58,200.00
| 21/11/2024
| 33
| 32
| 17,000
| 18,000
| 487,220.00
| 518,760.00
| 22/11/2024
| -
| 35
| -
| 30,000
| -
| 869,400.00
| 25/11/2024
| 40
| 16
| 34,000
| 4,000
| 971,380.00
| 117,200.00
| 26/11/2024
| 26
| 19
| 18,000
| 6,000
| 510,480.00
| 171,120.00
| 27/11/2024
| 6
| 37
| 6,000
| 24,000
| 169,020.00
| 681,840.00
| 28/11/2024
| 10
| 13
| 8,000
| 16,000
| 227,360.00
| 456,320.00
| 29/11/2024
| 23
| 23
| 7,080
| 16,000
| 201,567.60
| 456,960.00
| November 2024
| 372
| 363
| 231,938
| 247,236
| 6,647,998.37
| 7,128,106.10
| 02/12/2024
| 40
| 11
| 26,000
| 6,000
| 732,420.00
| 170,400.00
| 03/12/2024
| 2
| 30
| 2,000
| 20,000
| 56,000.00
| 563,600.00
| 04/12/2024
| 11
| 24
| 8,000
| 16,000
| 223,920.00
| 452,320.00
| 05/12/2024
| 24
| 13
| 12,000
| 10,000
| 339,240.00
| 283,000.00
| 06/12/2024
| 1
| 23
| 2,000
| 16,000
| 56,400.00
| 455,360.00
| 09/12/2024
| 26
| -
| 32,000
| -
| 904,640.00
| -
| 10/12/2024
| 40
| 16
| 28,000
| 20,000
| 773,080.00
| 554,800.00
| 11/12/2024
| 31
| 12
| 16,180
| 10,000
| 449,156.80
| 278,200.00
| 12/12/2024
| -
| 46
| -
| 30,000
| -
| 836,700.00
| 13/12/2024
| 15
| 36
| 2,000
| 20,000
| 55,600.00
| 559,800.00
| 16/12/2024
| 25
| 6
| 19,820
| 17,000
| 549,608.60
| 471,920.00
| 17/12/2024
| 23
| 6
| 12,000
| 10,000
| 333,120.00
| 278,400.00
| 18/12/2024
| -
| 16
| -
| 16,000
| -
| 445,920.00
| 19/12/2024
| 34
| -
| 24,476
| -
| 673,824.28
| -
| 20/12/2024
| 12
| 22
| 5,619
| 22,000
| 154,016.79
| 610,060.00
| 23/12/2024
| 22
| -
| 16,000
| -
| 444,320.00
| -
| 24/12/2024
| 1
| 12
| 1
| 10,001
| 27.82
| 278,927.89
| 27/12/2024
| 7
| 6
| 4,000
| 4,000
| 111,200.00
| 111,720.00
| 30/12/2024
| 22
| 2
| 8,000
| 2,000
| 222,800.00
| 55,800.00
| 31/12/2024
| 3
| 3
| 2,091
| 4,000
| 57,920.70
| 111,320.00
| December 2024
| 339
| 284
| 220,187
| 233,001
| 6,137,294.99
| 6,518,247.89
| SECOND HALF 2024
| 2,184
| 2,196
| 1,477,246
| 1,563,859
| 41,298,701.57
| 43,585,088.22
AGENDA
February 12, 2025 2024 full-year earnings (after market close)
Attachment
PR_KLEPIERRE_LIQUIDITY CONTRACT H2 2024
