Attorney Todd Scalzo Appointed To Illinois Supreme Court's Committee On Character And Fitness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Todd Scalzo's term as a member of the Committee on Character and will begin on January 1, 2025 and continue until December 31, 2027. While serving on this committee, Attorney Scalzo will help decide which applicants have the proper moral character and fitness to become practicing attorneys in the state of Illinois. This responsibility will consist of evaluating applications, conducting personal interviews when necessary, issuing certifications to the Bar, and making recommendations to the Board of Admissions.

Attorney Scalzo has been practicing law for 20 years. He joined MKFM Law in 2017. Throughout DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will Counties, Mr. Scalzo represents spouses, parents, and other parties, helping them address legal issues related to divorce, child support, parental responsibilities, spousal maintenance, and paternity, among many others. He is also a court-approved guardian ad litem and mediator. Outside of the courtroom, Attorney Scalzo actively participates in his legal community as a member of several associations, including the DuPage County Bar Association, the DuPage Justinian Society, and the Kane County Bar Association.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC

With locations in Wheaton and St. Charles, MKFM Law represents residents and businesses throughout the state of Illinois, helping address issues involving divorce, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, personal injury, criminal defense, and more. With over 200 years of combined experience, the staff at MKFM Law utilizes their skill set in negotiation, mediation, and collaborative law to obtain successful outcomes for their clients.

SOURCE Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC