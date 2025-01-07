Prepare Dprs For Three Metro Corridors In Telangana By March-End: CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asked officials to prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for three proposed Metro Rail corridors in the Future City, Shamirpet, and Medchal by March-end this year.

He asked the authorities to get approval from the Centre for DPRs of three metro rail networks and invite tenders by April-end.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the progress of Metro expansion, and development of the radial roads and elevated corridors in Hyderabad.

The officials were directed to complete the land for three Metro Rail corridors - Rajiv Gandhi International Airport-Future City Metro (40 km), JBS-Shamirpet Metro (22 km), and Paradise-Medchal Metro rail (23 km).

The Chief Minister emphasised that the elevated corridors should be developed to meet future needs and a comprehensive study should be done at the field level while designing the alignment.

He suggested to the officials that the Metro work on the Medchal stretch should be taken up keeping in mind the already existing three flyovers on the national highway and instructed them to start the construction of elevated corridors at the earliest.

Shamirpet and Medchal Metro corridors will start at the same place and a big junction will be established with modern facilities to meet the future needs, the Chief Minister said.

He suggested that the junction should be developed in a way that people of the respective areas need not come to the city for every work and ensure all the facilities are available there.

The officials were asked to prepare a complete plan to develop the junction.

The Chief Minister also ordered the construction of radial roads by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Ltd (HGCL).

Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisor (Infrastructure) Srinivasa Raju, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy, Municipal Commissioner and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Flagship Programmes Commissioner Shashanka and others participated in the review meeting.