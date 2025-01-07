No Need To Fear HMPV: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 7 (IANS) There is no need for the public to fear the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), said Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah, appealing to people to remain vigilant.

The Department has already issued guidelines, he underlined.

Speaking to the at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, he addressed concerns about the virus.

“During a meeting with Health Department officials regarding HMPV, it was discussed that this virus is not a cause for significant concern and is not imported from China. The virus has been known since 2001 and primarily affects children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immunity,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

However, experts have clarified that it is not life-threatening. Nonetheless, taking preventive steps is always a good approach, said the Chief Minister.

Responding to media questions about the cancellation of a dinner meeting hosted by Home Minister G. Parameshwara, CM Siddaramaiah stated that he was unaware of it. "I am not aware of any dinner meeting being scheduled or cancelled. I will speak with him," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held the review meeting of the Health department. The key points included, the Health and Family Welfare Department received a budget of Rs 11,182 crore this financial year. So far, Rs 6,593 crore has been utilised, achieving 58.96 per cent progress.

Regarding the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), it was submitted that Karnataka's MMR is lower than the national average. During 2018-20, the state reported 69 deaths per lakh live births compared to the national rate of 97.

For 2022-24, the state reduced this rate further to 55. A focused campaign will be launched to eliminate preventable maternal deaths, the meeting decided.

CM Siddaramaiah also gave directions that the hospitals must recruit obstetricians and anaesthetists as per delivery rates. Doctors from hospitals with low delivery rates will be redeployed, and specialist availability in taluk hospitals must be ensured, the CM stated.