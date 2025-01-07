NIKSUN Named 'Business Of The Year' By NJBIZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Every year, the reputed business publication NJBIZ honors companies and individuals for outstanding accomplishments in helping the state's business community grow and prosper. NJBIZ is New Jersey's leading business journal, providing 24/7 business news coverage and events to honor top companies within the state. After being denoted a“Finalist” in the nominations process, NIKSUN is now proud to announce that it has been named NJBIZ's“Business of the Year.”

At a juncture of history where cybercrime has become omnipresent in every business, most companies have been creating a disjointed architecture of multi-tool solutions as a reactionary“band-aid” solution to cyber threats as and when they appear. As a result, they spend dozens of hours hopping between these tools to figure out simple questions such as "who, what, where, when, and how" when they are under attack.

To solve this problem once and for all, NIKSUN, a company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, devised a single, comprehensive platform that consolidates all of these tools into one unified platform. NIKSUN's solution instantly detects every attack across your entire infrastructure, discovers everything you need to know about it automatically using the latest in AI and ML, and protects you from those threat vectors. Today, NIKSUN is saving organizations across the world with its patented, holistic solution to cybersecurity .

Speaking about the award, the company's President, Nik Pruthi, said,“For almost 30 years, our company has been on a mission to eradicate the scourge of cybercrime from the world. Today, as the business that protects other businesses, we are incredibly proud to receive this honor. Indeed, it bears testimony to the fact that our decades-long mission has finally come to fruition with the release of our latest platform. Finally, the industry will now see a real revolution in cybersecurity, compliance, and network-to-application management .”

He continued,“For the first 25 years of our history, NIKSUN focused exclusively on large organizations, winning key contracts with large government agencies such as within the Department of Defense, Fortune 500 businesses, service providers, and the like. But in 2024, we realized that the small and medium companies which make up the backbone of our economy also need real end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities. And, moreover, they require it at a price point that is extremely affordable and in a platform that is incredibly easy to use. With that in mind, NIKSUN started on a mission to bring the same level of cybersecurity it provides to the DoD to these SMBs. Today, our innovative platform is the most comprehensive, easy to use, and importantly, affordable solution available to businesses of every size and industry from anywhere in the world. With due deference to our company's pioneering spirit, and the dedication and hard work of the entire NIKSUN team, we are incredibly honored to accept NJBIZ's Business of the Year Award. And, of course, the entire NIKSUN team would like to thank NJBIZ for adjudicating us as the winner amongst this stellar field of other successful companies.”

About NIKSUN, Inc.:

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at .

About NJBIZ:

NJBIZ, the definitive voice of New Jersey business news, is the most mature and distinguished voice in the state. Serving the community since 1987, NJBIZ provides business leaders and executives with the news and information that matters most. They connect and inform businesses through targeted networking and lead-generation opportunities via our recognition events, thought-leadership panel discussions, weekly lists, the annual Book of lists, along with premium online data. NJBIZ is in the business of connecting people and brands with information and each other.

NJBIZ produces a weekly print edition with a readership of more than 19,000, as well as providing 24/7 business news coverage through NJBIZ, multiple daily e-newsletters, and social media.

It is owned by BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of business-to-business information, research, and marketing solutions across more than 20 local economies in the U.S.

To read more about NJBIZ click here: .

