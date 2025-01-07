Avalue New HPS-SIEU4A/HPS-SIEUTA Servers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Balancing Power Usage and Performance, Unleashing Intelligent Edge, Decoding Green Computing

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / --(Press Release – Jan 7th, 2025) – Avalue Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW) is the global leader in industrial computing solutions. With AI applications driving rapid development in high-performance computing, the explosive potential of the high-performance computing not only increases computing use but also causes a surge in power demand, making green computing a much-debated issue. Achieving a balance between digital transition and sustainability has become a tough challenge for the information technology industry. Addressing this issue, Avalue introduces its high-performance and low-power edge system solution - HPS-SIEU4A /HPS-SIEUTA . Using 4th-generation AMD EPYCTM processor (codenamed Siena) gives the server's CPU and memory an optimal balance. Delivering the required performance and efficiency even for the most demanding workload, the server lowers both TCO (total cost of ownership) and TCE (total cost to the environment). Avalue HPS-SIEU4A/HPS-SIEUTA promotes carbon reduction and sustainability, and accelerates the development of intelligent edge, making them suitable for applications such as storage, telecommunication, data center, and meeting cloud service providers' manufacturing and retailing needs.Avalue high-performance computing platform HPS-SIEU4A/HPS-SIEUTA is built on its proprietary motherboard HPM-SIEUA , which uses AMD EPYCTM 8004 series processor, providing outstanding energy efficiency for intelligent edge. Using“Zen 4c” core architecture and new SP6 socket, it provides dense core counts up to 64 cores and 128 threads, enabling the most optimal performance for data-intensive workload and in-memory database applications, and the AMD Siena platform accelerates memory while providing streamlined I/O function. Avalue HPS-SIEU4A/HPS-SIEUTA high-performance server utilizes 4th generation AMD EPYCTM 8004 series processor which focuses on efficiency and low-power configuration. When combined with edge computing performance and reduced power consumption, it realizes higher energy efficiency and lower TCO. Achieving the greatest balance between performance and computing efficiency, it is the perfect choice for edge computing devices.Avalue HPS-SIEU4A/HPS-SIEUTA server supports six-channel DDR5 RDIMM memory with 4800MT/s data transfer rate and maximum RAM capacity of 1.5TB. New dual-channel architecture doubles the memory bandwidth, which significantly reduces latency and improves system stability, resulting in higher channel efficiency, improved power management and outstanding performance to handle next-generation multi-core computing system. Avalue high-performance computing platform HPS-SIEU4A/HPS-SIEUTA is equipped with three sets of PCIe Gen5 X 16 and four sets of PCIe Gen5 x 8 expansion slots. As PCIe Gen 5.0 has double the bandwidth and speed of PCIe Gen 4.0, with more memory and I/O bandwidth while providing lower power consumption and better channel expandability, it can achieve faster overall application performance. Furthermore, with IPMI 2.0 intelligent platform management interface, it can monitor hardware status, such as CPU temperature and fan speed, at any time and from anywhere, fully equipping it to handle future data storage devices with ease.As an EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) class B certified electronic device, Avalue HPS-SIEU4A/HPS-SIEUTA is able to function in a shared space without producing electromagnetic interference or being affected by interference from other devices. When used in a healthcare facility with many medical appliances, equipment or systems, it can ensure intended diagnosis and analysis, surgery and life support for patients. All HPS-SIEU4A/HPS-SIEUTA high-performance servers comply with ESD (electrostatic discharge) standard (8kV contact discharge and 15kV air discharge), meeting the most stringent requirements for automotive systems and medical equipment. Designed with great flexibility, HPS-SIEU4A/HPS-SIEUTA servers may be delivered as L6 barebone system or L10 fully assembled system according to customers' requirements. Avalue HPS-SIEU4A/HPS-SIEUTA accelerated computing solution can easily manage massive dataflow increase, and handle compute-heavy workloads more efficiently and at lower power. With low latency and higher throughput, it targets cloud service providers' requirements for high data transfer rate and complex data analysis, delivering competitive advantage in low-latency connectivity and edge computing.For more information, visit Avalue Website or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

...

Avalue Technology Inc.

+886 2 8226 2345

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.