Why Nasdaq Rallied Again

(MENAFN- Baystreet) On Monday's trading session, (QQQ) opened on strong relative volume. Although the technology-heavy topped 20,000, it closed up by 1.24%, or at 19,865. The annual Computer Show (CES) in Las Vegas created a bullish sentiment. Traders may create enough momentum to erase last week's losses.

Nvidia (NVDA) gained 3.43%, setting up a breakout to a sustained, all-time high. CEO Jensen Huang delivered a keynote address on Monday at 6:20 p.m. PST. At the event, PC gaming enthusiasts are looking forward to the newest graphics card releases. Nvidia's stock performance lifted Micron (MU) by 10.45%, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 3.33%, Alphabet (GOOG), and Meta Platforms (META).

In the current quarter, Nvidia will increase production of the Blackwell AI servers. Analysts like Ruben Roy at Stiefel believe those chips are a $100 billion addressable market for the company.

Markets are speculating that Nvidia may announce a standalone CPU. Even though this expands its TAM, this market is potentially saturated. Qualcomm (QCOM) has yet to build a meaningful market share to take on Intel (INTC) and AMD's market.

Nvidia has a market capitalization higher than that of Apple (AAPL). The title for the biggest firm may cycle between the two firms, depending on the market's sentiment.