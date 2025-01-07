Why Nasdaq Rallied Again

Date
1/7/2025 10:13:19 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
On Monday's trading session, nasdaq (QQQ) opened on strong relative volume. Although the technology-heavy index topped 20,000, it closed up by 1.24%, or at 19,865. The annual Computer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas created a bullish sentiment. Traders may create enough momentum to erase last week's losses.
Nvidia (NVDA) gained 3.43%, setting up a breakout to a sustained, all-time high. CEO Jensen Huang delivered a keynote address on Monday at 6:20 p.m. PST. At the event, PC gaming enthusiasts are looking forward to the newest graphics card releases. Nvidia's stock performance lifted Micron (MU) by 10.45%, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 3.33%, Alphabet (GOOG), and Meta Platforms (META).
In the current quarter, Nvidia will increase production of the Blackwell AI servers. Analysts like Ruben Roy at Stiefel believe those chips are a $100 billion addressable market for the company.
Markets are speculating that Nvidia may announce a standalone CPU. Even though this expands its TAM, this market is potentially saturated. Qualcomm (QCOM) has yet to build a meaningful market share to take on Intel (INTC) and AMD's market.
Nvidia has a market capitalization higher than that of Apple (AAPL). The title for the biggest firm may cycle between the two firms, depending on the market's sentiment.
MENAFN07012025000212011056ID1109063956
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.