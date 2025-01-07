On January 5, Russians Shelled Cemetery In Kherson Region With Drone, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A resident of the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region was killed by shelling on January 5. She was at the cemetery when she was hit by an enemy drone.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

“It became known about the death of a resident of Bilozerka due to an attack by a Russian drone,” the statement reads.

As noted, on January 5, a 48-year-old woman who was in a cemetery was hit by an enemy UAV . She suffered injuries incompatible with life.

Enemy UAV attack onleaves man injured

The RMA also informs that a woman who was injured on January 3 near the village of Komyshany as a result of a drone attack in Kherson region sought medical attention. The 65-year-old victim suffered an explosive injury and a concussion. She is under medical supervision.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the number of wounded in yesterday's shelling of a minibus in Kherson increased to 8.