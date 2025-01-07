Ohdeer Expands Franchise Development And Support Team To Drive Growth And Better Serve Franchisees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WAYLAND, Mass., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ohDEER , a leader in all-natural pest control, announces strategic additions to its franchise development and operations support team. Jereme Shelton joins as vice president of franchise development and Todd Lamson joins as senior director of operations, underscoring ohDEER's commitment to empowering franchisees and expanding its footprint across the United States.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jereme and Todd to the ohDEER family," said Colleen Upham, owner and co-founder of ohDEER. "Their expertise and passion align perfectly with our mission to provide eco-friendly pest control solutions while fostering the growth and success of our franchise network."

Shelton brings a wealth of experience in franchising, having served as a franchise broker, franchisee, franchisor, and vendor. His career began after serving in the U.S. Army National Guard and is marked by a deep passion for building meaningful connections. As vice president of franchise development, Shelton will focus on identifying franchise candidates who align with ohDEER's values and culture.

"People who respect nature and enjoy spending time outside are always the best fit," Shelton shared. "I'm motivated to help ohDEER grow and provide franchisees with the opportunity to build successful businesses that positively impact their communities."

With a strong background in franchise operations, Lamson has held leadership roles at Edible Arrangements and Junkluggers. At ohDEER, Lamson's focus will be to ensure that franchisees have the support and resources needed to thrive.

"By prioritizing operational efficiencies and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, I'm committed to ensuring that every ohDEER franchisee has the tools and guidance needed for their business to reach its full potential," said Lamson.

With these key hires, ohDEER reaffirms its dedication to franchisee success and sustainable growth. The company is poised to expand its reach along the Eastern Seaboard while continuing to deliver eco-friendly pest control solutions that are safe for kids, pets, and the environment.

About ohDEER

Established in 2006 in Wayland, Mass., by co-founders Kurt and Colleen Upham, OhDEER is a leading provider of innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for deer, tick, and mosquito control. OhDEER specializes in all-natural products designed to address outdoor pest challenges effectively ensuring the well-being of both the environment and customers. OhDEER began franchising in 2014 and today has 14 locations spanning across Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia. To learn more about ohDEER visit and for more information about the franchise opportunity, visit ohdeerfranchising.

