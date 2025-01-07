Menswear Brand Psycho Bunny Taps Tennis Champion Alexei Popyrin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building on the success of its inaugural year of partnership with Canada, which featured high-profile activations at major tournaments such as the 2024 National Open in Toronto and Omnium Banque National in Montreal, Psycho Bunny continues to champion tennis in a way that is both authentic and impactful. The brand's unique ability to blend the highest quality, performance and style aligns seamlessly with its growing presence in the sport.

A Rising Star on the Court

2024 was a breakout year for Alexei Popyrin. The Australian sensation saw a meteoric rise in the ATP rankings, highlighted by a stunning victory at the Omnium Banque National in Montreal and an impressive run to the Round of 16 at the US Open. Recognizing Psycho Bunny's increasing global impact and its successful partnership with Tennis Canada, Alexei's team immediately became interested in a potential relationship. They recognized a perfect synergy between his journey on and off the court and the brand's bold identity.

"It's impossible to escape Psycho Bunny. Their magnetic logo and energy made it a brand I always kept my eye on," said Popyrin. "Wearing their high-quality fabrics on court was an eye-opener, but meeting the team really sealed the deal for me. Their passion and commitment to the sport inspired me, and after seeing their tournament takeover in Montreal, I knew I wanted to partner with them. I'm excited and humbled to be Psycho Bunny's first-ever tennis ambassador, and I can't wait to get started."

A Perfect Fit: The Bold Standard

Popyrin is the quintessential embodiment of the Psycho Bunny brand - a fierce competitor with unwavering confidence, energy, and an undeniable edge. His passion and boldness on the court align perfectly with Psycho Bunny's ethos, making him the ideal ambassador for a brand that champions the spirit of standing out, embraces individuality, recognizes confidence and celebrates bold moves both on and off the court.

"Partnering with Alexei was an easy decision for Psycho Bunny. He is driven and passionate about tennis in the same way we are passionate about our product," said Anna Martini, CEO of Psycho Bunny. "This relationship is a natural complement to our brand's positioning – The Bold Standard. He embodies the Psycho Bunny brand and will be a strong partner as we introduce our brand to new audiences."

A Bold Future Together

As part of this exciting collaboration, Alexei will be on court wearing a custom-designed performance collection that embodies his unique style and athletic requirements. This collection, which blends tailored, high-tech apparel with Popyrin's personal style and Psycho Bunny's bold fashion approach, is a one-of-a-kind design tailored specifically for him, reflecting both his competitive edge and distinctive flair. Although it is exclusively for Alexei and will not be available for sale, it will serve as inspiration for Psycho Bunny's Bold Moves collection. Alexei will also be featured in upcoming brand and seasonal product campaigns, showcasing Psycho Bunny's signature mix of high-performance tennis apparel and off-court lifestyle pieces.

Psycho Bunny is fully committed to supporting Alexei as he strives for success at the highest levels of tennis. Alexei's future is bright, and Psycho Bunny is excited to be part of that journey.

ABOUT PSYCHO BUNNY:

Founded in New York in 2005 and later refounded in Montreal in 2016, Psycho Bunny is a menswear and kidswear brand renowned for its revisited classics and exceptional quality. Recognizable by its iconic logo, the brand stands out for its use of Peruvian Pima cotton, a source of comfort, sophistication and durability. Its varied range includes polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, sportswear and accessories. For more information, visit psychobunny. com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Brand Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Psycho Bunny