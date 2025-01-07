Meta Announces Ending Fact-Checking Program In The US
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Washington: Social media giant Meta announced Tuesday a significant rollback of its content moderation policies, including the termination of its third-party fact-checking program in the United States.
"We're going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with community notes similar to X (formerly Twitter), starting in the US," Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on social media.
AFP currently works in 26 languages with Facebook's fact-checking program, in which facebook pays to use fact-checks from around 80 organizations globally on its platform, WhatsApp and on Instagram.
MENAFN07012025000063011010ID1109063805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.