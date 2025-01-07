CORRECTION - Oraquick® HIV Self-Test Now Approved For Use In Adolescents

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OTI”) (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-need and home diagnostic tests and sample management solutions, today announced that The Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a labeling change to the OraQuick® HIV Self-Test that will increase access to HIV testing for adolescents. The change expands the approved age range to include individuals 14 years of age and older for the OraQuick® HIV Self-Test. Previously the test was approved for use in those 17 and older.

According to the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, it is estimated that 19 percent of new HIV diagnoses in the United States were among young people aged 13 to 24, and only 6 percent of high school students have ever been tested for HIV. Almost half of young people with HIV do not know that they have it.

“Increasing access to different testing options is critical to ending the HIV epidemic for all people, and early connection to care is essential for adolescents who test positive for HIV,” said Carrie Eglinton Manner, President and CEO of OraSure Technologies.“We are pleased that our OraQuick® HIV Self-Test can now be used within this younger population who needs it, and we are proud of the work we have done to promote HIV testing, help people know their HIV status, and stop the stigma of infection. This approval will allow us to expand access to help those who need it.”

The OraQuick® HIV Self-Test has been available direct to consumers in the U.S. since 2012. Since its launch, OraSure has been committed to providing consumers with access to critical information and connection to care. The packaging contains robust educational material and linkage to care information, giving individuals information that they can use to make informed decisions, regardless of the test result.

