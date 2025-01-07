International Conference On Eritrean Studies Concludes

(MENAFN- APO Group)

International on Eritrea Studies that was underway from 4 to 6 January at Asmara Palace Hotel under the theme“International and Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development” concluded by passing various recommendations.

At the closing event of the Conference, Mr. Osman Saleh, of Foreign Affairs, said that the gathering has not merely been an academic exercise; rather, it has epitomized the convergence of scholarly rigor, policy-oriented discourse, and the unassailable ethos on intellectual pursuit that underscores Eritrea's resolute commitment to knowledge-driven development.

Underlining that the event has been instrumental in challenging and deconstructing the reductive narratives that have hitherto obfuscated Eritrea's aspirations, and achievements, Minister Osman said that for too long, certain sectors of the global discourse have promulgated superficial caricatures that belie the rich socio-political complexities of this nation. Through the empirically grounded research and nuanced debates presented, it has laid the cornerstone for more balanced and equitable understanding of Eritrea, one that accords due recognition to its developmental philosophy, its resilient people, and its strategic aspirations.

Minister Osman reiterates that Eritrea is building a society that is not only resilient in the face of adversity but is also capable of harnessing its potential for transformative change, where no one is left behind.

Minister Osman further noted that it is equally pertinent to acknowledge that the African continent continues to grapple with the malignant effects of tribal and ethnic conflicts and external interferences, which exacerbate socio-political fractures. The legacy of colonialism, coupled with the entrenchment of structural dependencies, has deepened these challenges, undermining the continent's ability to forge unified progress.

In this regard, Minister Osman underscored that Eritrea's advocacy for modular regional integration, as articulated in its longstanding policy perspective, offers a pragmatic framework for fostering cooperation and addressing shared challenges. Eritrea seeks to contribute to the establishment of a stable and prosperous regional order which needs a collective commitment to addressing the root causes of conflict and underdevelopment, including the pernicious legacies of colonialism, dependency, and external interference.

At the conference 154 research papers have been presented including on natural and social science,

agriculture and natural resources, archeology and national heritage, Diaspora opportunities and challenges, economic development, environment and climate change, language and linguistics, law, politics and regional and global issues, science and technology as well as folklores and music.

Academicians, experts and researchers from Germany, Italy, the UK, People's Republic of China, Russian Federation, Hungary, India, Egypt, Uganda, Somalia, the US, Canada and others are attending the conference.

