HHS Proposes Updates To HIPAA Security Rule To Strengthen Healthcare Cybersecurity

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vigilant Ops, a leader in SBOM lifecycle management, welcomes the proposed changes to the HIPAA Security Rule announced by the U.S. Department of and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR). The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), released on December 27, 2024, aims to strengthen cybersecurity protections for electronic protected health information (ePHI) to better safeguard patient data against the ever-increasing threat of cyberattacks.

The proposed updates address critical gaps in current regulations, reflecting the changing environment of healthcare delivery and the rapid escalation of cybersecurity threats. Key provisions include mandatory vulnerability assessments, enhanced network segmentation, routine and consistent vulnerability scanning, and annual penetration testing. These changes ensure that covered entities and their business associates adopt a more robust approach to cybersecurity compliance.

Key Proposed Changes:

. A written risk analysis to include comprehensive reviews of technology asset inventories and network maps

. Mandatory vulnerability scanning every six months and penetration testing annually

. Implementation of multi-factor authentication, encryption of ePHI at rest and in transit, and separate technical controls for backup and recovery

. Increased specificity and documentation for incident response and contingency plans

. Compliance audits and certifications by business associates to verify adherence to technical safeguards

Ken Zalevsky, CEO of Vigilant Ops, emphasizes the importance of these proposed changes: "The healthcare industry remains a prime target for cyberattacks, making it imperative that organizations adopt more rigorous cybersecurity measures. The proposed updates to the HIPAA Security Rule are a necessary step forward in protecting patient data and ensuring healthcare organizations can withstand the challenges of evolving cyber threats in the future. At Vigilant Ops, we are committed to supporting healthcare organizations in meeting these new requirements, ensuring their security and compliance in an increasingly complex landscape."

The NPRM aligns with the Biden-Harris Administration's National Cybersecurity Strategy and builds on previous initiatives, such as the 2023 Healthcare Sector Cybersecurity concept paper. By incorporating best practices and lessons learned from Security Rule compliance investigations, the proposed rule brings much-needed clarity and specificity to cybersecurity expectations for regulated entities.

The Vigilant Ops Commitment

Vigilant Ops specializes in helping healthcare organizations navigate complex cybersecurity requirements. Through our SBOM lifecycle management platform, we provide the tools and expertise needed to achieve comprehensive vulnerability management, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience. With these proposed changes, our mission to enable secure innovation in healthcare is more critical than ever.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback on the NPRM during the comment period, which remains open 60 days after publication of the NPRM in the Federal Register. For more information on how these proposed changes impact your organization and how Vigilant Ops can help, visit .

About Vigilant Ops

Vigilant Ops is the leading platform for managing the complete Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) lifecycle, empowering MedTech and healthcare organizations to address evolving cybersecurity challenges. Our secure SaaS platform streamlines the creation, maintenance, and sharing of SBOMs, delivering robust vulnerability management and enhanced cybersecurity visibility. By simplifying complex processes, Vigilant Ops helps organizations proactively identify threats, ensure regulatory compliance, and safeguard critical systems and patient safety. For more information, please visit . For media inquiries, please contact ....

Faye Danis

Vigilant Ops

+1 412-704-4600

...

