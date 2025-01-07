Judge determines Trump sentencing date

(MENAFN) A Manhattan judge has scheduled former President Donald Trump’s sentencing for January 10, just days before his expected second-term inauguration. Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump’s request to dismiss the hush money case and confirmed that may attend the sentencing either in person or virtually. The ruling emphasized the importance of finalizing the case before Trump assumes office on January 20, 2025, noting that presidential immunity may apply once he takes the oath of office.



Trump’s team criticized the decision, claiming the case is motivated and obstructs the presidential transition. The hush money case involves payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign, with allegations that Trump falsified records to hide the payments. Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts related to these payments in May 2024. The defense argued for dismissal based on presidential immunity but was rejected by the court.



This case is one of Trump's remaining legal issues, following the dismissal of charges in other federal and state cases.

