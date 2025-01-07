Urtopia Unveils New AI-Driven E-Bikes And Self-Developed Motor At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing the future of e-bike innovation: World's lightest, highest torque-density motor, 3D-printed titanium frame, and groundbreaking solid-state battery technology.

Urtopia advances e-bike by integrating AI and innovative engineering at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Urtopia, a leading innovator in the electric bike industry, will debut its Titanium Zero concept e-bike at CES 2025. Featuring the self-developed Quark DM 1.2 motor that weighs just 1.2 kg with a high torque density of up to 60 Nm, and a lightweight titanium alloy frame of only 10 kg, Urtopia Titanium Zero integrates a solid-state battery to take the e-bike's power and range to a whole new level. In addition to engineering innovations, Urtopia's localized AI model, Urtopia GPTs , trained by ChatGPT's large-scale capabilities, provide smarter and more intuitive interactions to enhance the riding experience, showcasing the brand's achievements in e-bike technology innovation.Titanium Zero: A Showcase of Future E-Bike TechnologyKey innovations include:· Quark DM1.2 Motor: "It is the smallest, lightest, and highest torque-density motor, weighing less than 1.2kg, with a max torque of 60 Nm." Urtopia CEO Dr. Owen said. It features Urtopia's self-developed high-precision torque sensors and high-dynamic-response magnetic encoders, ensuring rapid responsiveness and seamless performance.· 3D-Printed Titanium Frame: Made entirely of titanium alloy, offering unparalleled strength, durability, and lightweight properties.· Solid-State Battery: Boasting an energy density of up to 300 Wh/kg, it delivers impressive power-to-weight performance.· Traditional Compatibility: Fully compatible with standard bike components like SRAM 12-speed electronic shifting.· Premium Materials: Equipped with carbon wheels, fork, cranks, and a titanium alloy seat post, keeping the bike's total weight at just 10 kg, including the motor and battery.Titanium Zero Innovations Benefit Urtopia New E-Bike LineupThe innovations pioneered in the Titanium Zero-from its ultra-lightweight motor to seamlessly integrated components-are shaping the future of Urtopia' s e-bike lineup. With advanced features like Urtopia self-developed torque sensor and dynamic-response encoder technology, each ride delivers unmatched performance. "These advancements work harmoniously to create an experience that redefines excellence, pushing the boundaries of innovation with every pedalUrtopia: The Carbon Fiber ExpertUrtopia's dedication to carbon fiber technology is unparalleled in the industry. Every frame is meticulously engineered, leveraging the unique properties of carbon fiber:· Lightweight Design: Carbon fiber is up to 5 times lighter than steel and significantly lighter than aluminum, offering unmatched agility and ease of handling.· Strength and Durability: Despite its low weight, carbon fiber frames provide extraordinary strength, capable of withstanding significant stress without deformation or fatigue.· Vibration Damping: Carbon fiber absorbs road vibrations more effectively than metal frames, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable ride.· Aerodynamic Optimization: Carbon fiber allows for intricate, flowing designs that improve aerodynamics and efficiency.· Corrosion Resistance: Unlike metal frames, carbon fiber is resistant to rust and environmental wear, ensuring a long lifespan.Event Details· Location: [Las Vegas/Booth Number: #53852 Venetian Expo, Halls A-D Number]· Date: [Jan 7 ̃10, 2025]About UrtopiaUrtopia is one of the leaders in e-bike innovation, specializing in lightweight materials and advanced technologies. Being a Carbon Fiber Expert is more than a commitment; it's the creed. Urtopia's expertise in carbon fiber goes beyond the material itself. The brand integrates advanced engineering, AI-driven designs, and sustainability into every model, ensuring a superior riding experience. Whether the Titanium Zero concept bike or future production models, Urtopia's relentless innovation redefines the e-bike landscape, delivering a perfect blend of performance, aesthetics, and functionality.Contact Person: Rachel S.Job Title: Branding & PR DirectorEmail: ...Media Kit LinkURTOPIA - NEW URBAN UTOPIACarbon Fiber ExpertUS Website:DE Website:

Since integrating ChatGPT in June 2023, we have launched our localized AI model, Urtopia GPTs that is trained by ChatGPT's large-scale capabilities.

