Musk labels Cybertruck blast as ‘likely act of terrorism’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has suggested that the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday might be an act of terrorism. The explosion killed the driver and at least seven others. Musk speculated that the incident might be connected to a deadly car-ramming and shooting attack in New Orleans, which left 15 people dead. He pointed out that both the Cybertruck and the vehicle involved in the New Orleans attack, an F-150, were rented from the car-sharing company Turo, and both contained explosive devices.



Musk denied that the Tesla vehicle itself was responsible for the explosion, stating that all telemetry data from the vehicle was positive at the time. He clarified that the blast was likely caused by large fireworks or a bomb carried in the truck's bed, not the vehicle itself. Authorities are treating the explosion as a potential act of terrorism, with reports suggesting that the Cybertruck was carrying “fireworks-style mortars.” Investigators are working to determine whether the explosion was intentional and what the driver’s role was in the incident.

