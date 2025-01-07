Renowned Journalist Gary Al-Smith Joins Sporty Group As Regional Content Lead In Ghana

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Sporty Group ( ) is delighted to announce the appointment of Gary Al-Smith, a distinguished Ghanaian sports journalist, as the Regional Content Lead in Ghana. Gary brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of African sports to our team.

One of the brightest stars of African media, Gary joins Sporty Group after nine years with the Multimedia Group Limited. In that role, he served as Head of Sports for its radio, TV, and digital platforms, while being instrumental in broadcast rights acquisitions for major sporting events across channels.

Currently Ghana's reigning Sports Journalist of the Year, as recognized by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Gary has forged a career as a thought leader in positioning African stories on the global stage. His work has been featured on world-renowned platforms such as CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, Sky Sports, New York Times, The Athletic, SuperSport, and more-cementing his decade-long reputation for trust and excellence.

Gary's expertise also extends to collaborating with multicultural teams on behalf of organizations such as FIFA, UNICEF, and LaLiga, consistently bringing local nuance to global assignments.

Gary has been a familiar face on SportyTV, Africa's leading free-to-air sports channel. Offering premium content like LaLiga, the Premier League, and much more, SportyTV has become a household name. Over the past months, Gary has regularly appeared on flagship programs such as Sporty Live and the SportyShow, delivering expert analysis and engaging with audiences across the continent.

In his new role at Sporty Group, Gary will spearhead an innovative project in Ghana, further reflecting the company's commitment to expanding its presence in key African markets. His leadership is expected to elevate Sporty Group's content strategy and foster stronger engagement with Ghanaian audiences.

"Joining Sporty Group is an incredible opportunity to build something truly unique in Ghana and across Africa. Sporty's vision for sports media resonates deeply with my passion for storytelling and innovation. I am eager to bring my expertise to this exciting project and to contribute to shaping the future of sports content on the continent,” said Gary in a statement.

Sporty Group's decision to bring Gary on board aligns with its strategic vision to invest in local talent and develop pioneering initiatives within the African sports industry. This appointment signifies a significant milestone in the company's mission to deliver exceptional sports content and experiences to its users.

