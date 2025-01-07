Santos Dominates In Copa São Paulo, Robinho’S Son Shines In Debut
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos FC secured their spot in the second phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior with a resounding victory.
The team crushed Jaciobá-AL 7-1 at Arena Fonte Luminosa in Araraquara, São Paulo. Juninho, Robinho's son, made his tournament debut and scored a goal, celebrating with his father's famous step-overs.
The young Santo squad initially struggled to create chances. They only broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute of the first half. Vinicius Lira's corner kick found Enzo Monteiro, who headed the ball into the net. Moments later, Gabriel Simples doubled the lead with a deflected shot.
Santos continued their onslaught in the second half. Kauan Pereira scored twice, while Juninho netted one goal and earned a penalty. Enzo Monteiro converted the spot-kick to complete the 7-1 rout. Leandro scored a consolation goal for Jaciobá.
This win solidified Santos' position at the top of Group 7 with six points. They now lead Ferroviária by two points. Tirol sits in third place with one point, while Jaciobá remains pointless at the bottom of the group.
Santos needs only a draw against Ferroviária on Thursday to secure the group's top spot. The match kicks off at 19:00 Brasília time at Arena Fonte Luminosa in Araraquara.
Santos Dominates in Copa São Paulo, Robinho's Son Shines in Debut
Sixteen-year-old Juninho made an impressive debut for Santos. He entered the game in the 53rd minute and quickly made an impact. The young midfielder assisted a goal, scored one himself, and earned a penalty.
Juninho has already signed a professional contract with Santos. His deal runs until mid-2027 and includes a €50 million release clause for foreign clubs.
Meanwhile, his father Robinho began serving a nine-year prison sentence in March 2024 for his involvement in a 2013 gang rape in Italy.
MENAFN07012025007421016031ID1109062652
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.