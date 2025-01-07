Heavy Rains Disrupt Flights In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Jeddah:

Saudi authorities have issued an advisory warning of potential flight delays following heavy rains, hail, and thunderstorms that affected several regions on Monday (Jan 6). Airports in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Taif reported minor operational disruptions.

Officials in the Makkah region issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying,“Due to the weather conditions, some flight delays may occur. We recommend contacting for updated flight schedules.”

Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport reported a disruption index of 3.8 on the airline tracker Flightradar24. A total of 22 departing flights were delayed, with an average delay time of 45 minutes.

In contrast, Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport displayed a lower disruption index of 0.6, with five flights delayed and an average delay of just five minutes.

King Khalid International Airport, managed by Riyadh Airports Company, achieved notable milestones last year. The airport saw a significant rise in passenger traffic, surpassing 37 million travelers in 2023. Additionally, it maintained an industry-leading 86 per cent on-time departure rate, showcasing its operational efficiency.

The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has issued a red alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds affecting multiple regions, including Jeddah.



The advisory, in effect until Wednesday, January 8, warns of torrential downpours, hail, high waves, and reduced visibility due to dust and strong winds.

