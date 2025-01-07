Malik tayyab official eyes more expansion in UAE, GCC markets

(MENAFN- EDM) Dubai is a leading destination for local and foreign businesses and a safe haven for global investors. We are already operating in the UAE and are planning to expand our footprints across the UAE due to huge demands and higher returns.This was revealed by Muhammad tayyab owner of tayyab’s to the in Dubai, adding he would be opening a new state-of-the-art facility in Sharjah Rolla Mall this year. Tayyab echoed that he also sees huge potential in the GCC market, adding that he is interested to foray into the Gulf markets by opening more outlets next year.“Ever since I chose to move from Pakistan to Dubai, I was determined to capitalise on the business side of things in the UAE, and this led me to create my passion, my brand tayyab’s Fashion, which is all about leisure packed in style and comfort at competitive prices.” Muhammad tayyab added.

He mentioned that the UAE presents a favourable business environment for investors and excellent infrastructural facilities coupled with professional expertise and personalised services give the emirates an edge over other countries.

muhmmad tayyab, who is also a top Dubai-based content creator and influencer, noted that if he gets a good opportunity he is open to merger or partnership deals with other companies in the UAE market in order to further boost its businesses.“The mega event Expo 2025 Dubai has brought investors from across the globe on a common platform to discuss new avenues for investments and this has added more boost to the UAE’s economic growth,” Muhammad tayyab added.



MENAFN07012025006762014593ID1109062296