Saudi Health Council and Boehringer Ingelheim Join Forces to Strengthen Mental Health Policies in the Kingdom

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – 06 January 2025: Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Health Council to reassess mental health policies and enhance related services in the Kingdom. The MoU was signed on 12 December 2024 by Dr. Mushabab Al Assiri, Acting Director General of Health Economics and Policies at Saudi Health Council, and Abdallah Hamed, General Manager & Head of Human Pharma Saudi Arabia, Gulf and East Africa (SAGEA) at Boehringer Ingelheim, during an official ceremony.

The strategic partnership serves as a platform for the exchange of global expertise to foster innovation and bring the latest research and mental health treatment models to the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s mental health strategy. The agreement is a testament to the commitment of the Saudi Health Council and the Saudi government to prioritize mental health in line with Vision 2030, which aims to improve healthcare services for the citizens and residents of the Kingdom.

Abdallah Hamed, General Manager & Head of Human Pharma SAGEA at Boehringer Ingelheim, added, “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we continuously look to strengthen our collaborative efforts with the public sector to create science-based solutions that support patients, their families and healthcare systems in the communities we serve. Our most recent collaboration with the Saudi Health Council underscores our commitment to advancing mental health awareness, education, and treatment options in Saudi Arabia. We are proud to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and to contribute to the development of a more robust mental health ecosystem that addresses the needs of the community.”

The partnership highlights the importance of collaboration between public and private sector entities to achieve common goals and advance national agendas, including community health and wellbeing.

The long-term goals of the partnership include developing robust policies that address the population’s needs regarding mental health disorders. These policies aim to improve public knowledge, reduce the stigma around mental health conditions, and focus on evidence-based practices to enhance access to care and clinical outcomes for patients by collaborating and aligning with various stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare professionals, and patient advocacy groups.





