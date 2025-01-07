Medical crisis in Gaza got worse as a result of Israeli attacks on hospitals

(MENAFN) Leading Palestinian pediatrician Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya had been appealing to the world community for months to defend patients and medical personnel at the Kamal Adwan Hospital from frequent Israeli attacks.



Under an Israeli embargo that has prevented the flow of food, shelter materials, and medical supplies since October 5, Kamal Adwan, one of only two operational hospitals in northern Gaza, provided a lifeline for thousands in need of medical help.



The hospital's director, Dr. Abu Safiya, made numerous requests, but on December 27, Israeli forces stormed the building and arrested him, patients, and other medical personnel, claiming it was a "Hamas terrorist stronghold."



Israel has stepped up its siege of northern Gaza since early October 2024, launching a number of operations aimed at expelling Hamas troops. The hospital was rendered inoperable by the raid on Kamal Adwan, further undermining the already shattered healthcare system in northern Gaza.



MENAFN07012025000045016953ID1109062192