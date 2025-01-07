Over 30 million Sudanese, half of them children need argent aid

(MENAFN) Over 30 million individuals, more than half of them kids, are in need of assist in Sudan following twenty months of conflict, the United Nations stated on Monday.



The UN has begun a USD4.2 billion call for aid, targeting 20.9 million individuals through Sudan from a number of 30.4 million individuals it declared are in necessity in what it outlined “an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”



The conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army, which broke out in April 2023, has ripped Sudan apart and driven country to the verge of famine.



Sudan now has the biggest internal displacement problem in the world, with over eight million internally displaced people and tens of thousands of dead, on top of the 2.7 million displaced prior to the conflict.



More than 25 percent of Sudan's pre-war population, estimated at 50 million, has now been displaced while 3.3 million more have crossed the country's borders to avoid the conflict.



MENAFN07012025000045016953ID1109062158