Russia's War Casualty Toll Climbs Over 800K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat casualties from February 24, 2022, to January 7, 2024, stand at about 800,010, of which 1,970 were killed or wounded over the past 24 hours.
That's according to the report by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.
As noted in the General Staff, due to the constant updates of intelligence data, there was a need to adjust certain items of the stats of Russia's losses, including cruise missiles. The total number has been updated, and the rest of Russia's losses per day are presented in the usual mode.
Read also:
Five months since Ukraine sets up“buffer zone” in Russia's Kursk region - Zelensky
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also destroyed 9,710 (+10) Russian tanks, 20,189 (+25) armored combat vehicles, 21,710 (+45) artillery systems, 1,260 (+2) MLRS, 1,038 (+4) air defense systems, 369 (+0) warplanes, 331 (+0) helicopters, 21,708 (+83) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 33,226 (+170) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,681 (+0) units of specialized equipment.
The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 6, as of 22:00, a total of 199 combat clashes have been recorded along the frontlines over the past 24 hours.
MENAFN07012025000193011044ID1109061890
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.