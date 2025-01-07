Russia's War Casualty Toll Climbs Over 800K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat casualties from February 24, 2022, to January 7, 2024, stand at about 800,010, of which 1,970 were killed or wounded over the past 24 hours.

That's according to the report by the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

As noted in the General Staff, due to the constant updates of intelligence data, there was a need to adjust certain items of the stats of Russia's losses, including missiles. The total number has been updated, and the rest of Russia's losses per day are presented in the usual mode.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also destroyed 9,710 (+10) Russian tanks, 20,189 (+25) armored combat vehicles, 21,710 (+45) artillery systems, 1,260 (+2) MLRS, 1,038 (+4) air defense systems, 369 (+0) warplanes, 331 (+0) helicopters, 21,708 (+83) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 33,226 (+170) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,681 (+0) units of specialized equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 6, as of 22:00, a total of 199 combat clashes have been recorded along the frontlines over the past 24 hours.