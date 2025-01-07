Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Announces New Key Appointments
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The Central bank of Azerbaijan (AMB) has announced new
appointments to its leadership team, Azernews
reports.
According to a statement from the AMB, Ülvin Əliyev has been
appointed as the Advisor to the Chairman, while Fuad İsayev has
been named the Director of the Central Bank. The decision was
signed on January 6th.
Ülvin Əliyev will assume his new role after serving as the
Director of the Chairman's Office Department at the Central Bank.
Fuad İsayev, who previously worked as the Director of the
Department for Supervision of Credit Organizations, will also take
on his new responsibilities.
With these appointments, the number of advisors to the Chairman
has increased to four, and the number of directors has reached six.
The Central Bank continues to strengthen its leadership team to
better address the economic challenges and opportunities ahead.
MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109061887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.