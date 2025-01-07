(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA)

1933 -- The first mail airborne trip was organized between Baghdad and Kuwait, carrying 53 letters stamped in the Iraqi capital and delivered in Kuwait.

1962 -- The first US ambassador to Kuwait, Parker Hart, delivered credentials to the Amir Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

1979 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad signed decrees defining jurisdictions of the ministries of information, communications, planning, social affairs and labor, public works, housing, Awqaf and Islamic affairs, commerce and industry, education, interior, health, justice, electricity and water, finance and oil.

1998 -- The polypropylene plant of the Petrochemical Industries Company, construction of which has cost KD 50 million, delivered the first cargo, named Qurain, to the local market.

1998 -- Music composer Rashed Al-Khodhr died at the age of 40.

2020 -- Kuwait Sporting Club won Crown Prince football Cup after beating Arabi SC 3-2. (end) bs