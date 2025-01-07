Sony Honda Mobility Introduces AFEELA 1 At CES® 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The delivery of AFEELA 1 in the Japan is scheduled to begin in 2026.

東京都, JAPAN, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 – Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) announced the first model to be sold under the AFEELA brand at CES® 2025 – AFEELA 1. AFEELA 1 is scheduled for U.S. production at an existing, state-of-art in Ohio with official sales in California anticipated in 2025 and deliveries anticipated in mid-2026.*1 AFEELA 1 will be available in two trims, with prices starting from $89,900 with a 3-year complementary subscription for certain functionality and features. Online reservations through the AFEELA website are now open with a fully refundable reservation fee of $200.

SHM aims to revolutionize the mobility experience by redefining the relationship between people and mobility. The first model, AFEELA 1, pursues an interactive relationship between people and vehicles through the integration of advanced software and high-performance hardware, resulting in intelligent mobility. AFEELA 1 will continue to evolve as a new form of mobility that remains closely connected to people, through collaboration with creators and ongoing software updates.

AFEELA 1 is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that reduces driving stress and provides a safe and secure mobility experience, as well as an interactive personal agent that enables communication with the vehicle. The cabin features a unique sound system and displays optimally placed for each seat, allowing occupants to enjoy a variety of apps and entertainment content. The vehicle's performance is designed to provide a sense of unity with the driver, ensuring agile and stable handling while offering a high-quality ride for all passengers. The exterior and interior design pursue a harmonious and timeless aesthetic to the details, and the interior employs high-quality functional materials that use plant-derived and recycled sources for some of the raw materials. AFEELA 1 can be upgraded and expanded via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates*2.

“Sony Honda Mobility strives to evolve relationships with people through intelligent mobility and revolutionize the travel experience. We are very pleased to unveil AFEELA 1, developed for the era of autonomous driving, at CES 2025. AFEELA 1 can be called a buddy, combining advanced software with meticulously refined hardware. We will meet our customers' expectations by providing a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience.”

Yasuhide Mizuno, Chairperson and CEO, Sony Honda Mobility Inc.

AFEELA Intelligent Drive: Reduces Driving Stress and Provides a Safe, Secure Mobility Experience

AFEELA Intelligent Drive, SHM's proprietary ADAS, utilizes the 40 sensors (cameras, LiDAR, radars, ultrasonic sensors) equipped on the AFEELA 1 to sense and collect data from the surroundings. By leveraging the ECU (Electronic Control Unit) with a computing power of up to 800 TOPS and AI technology, it provides advanced driver assistance across all stages of Perception, Prediction, and Planning. From the departure point to parking at the destination, it reduces the driver's burden with an end-to-end route. The surrounding environment and driving conditions constantly monitored by AFEELA 1 are visualized as ADAS views and maps on the display using Unreal Engine*3, providing the driver with a safe and secure driving experience.

AFEELA Personal Agent: an Interactive Personal Agent that Enables Communication with the Vehicle

In the cabin of AFEELA 1, the driver can not only control various in-car functions via natural voice interactions with AFEELA Personal Agent, but can also enjoy conversations and receive activity suggestions. Proactive communication from the personalized agent brings comfort and entertainment to travel time and the cabin.

Interior Cabin Optimized for Entertainment

The cabin of AFEELA 1 is designed with the concept of "Mobility as a Creative Entertainment Space." Each occupant can enjoy a variety of apps and content provided by entertainment partners through an optimized, unique sound system and displays by seat. Sony Honda Mobility's proprietary noise-canceling technology and expertise provides an overwhelming sense of quietness. The optimally placed speakers featuring Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Technologies offer an high-quality audio experience with immersive sound. SHM is working on creating unique entertainment experiences using driving and vehicle data through collaborations with external creators and developers.

Performance Pursuing Unity with Mobility

AFEELA 1's performance is diligently designed to provide a sense of unity with the driver, including nimble and stable handling that moves as the driver desires. The 3D Motion Management System, which includes innovative posture control technology through robotics development, integrates control of the motor, brakes, and suspension to provide optimal ride comfort and precision handling on various road surfaces. The noise and vibration reduction features allow occupants to focus on in-car entertainment, providing a premium experience for all passengers.

Harmonious and Timeless Design

The design prioritizes occupant comfort with an "Oval" concept throughout the cabin, exemplifying harmonious and timeless aesthetics in both the interior and exterior. While the interior features a sophisticated space designed for the ultimate travel experience, the exterior eliminates decorative lines and exaggerated surface undulations, characterized by sleek, hard, and tense surfaces. Furthermore, the interior uses high-quality functional materials, partially made from plant-derived and recycled materials (approximately 70% of the interior surface area*4). Recycled materials are partially used not only in the body steel plate but also the chassis.

Trims, Pricing and Charging

AFEELA 1 is available in two trims: AFEELA 1 Origin and AFEELA 1 Signature. Both trims come with a 3-year complimentary subscription including AFEELA Intelligent Drive, AFEELA Personal Agent, a selection of immersive entertainment content, theme sets for digital vehicle customization, and 5G data connectivity. The price starts at $89,900 for AFEELA 1 Origin, and at $102,900 for AFEELA 1 Signature, which includes 21-inch wheels, a rear entertainment system, and C-CMS (Center Camera Monitoring System). Exterior colors are available in three options: Tidal Gray, Calm White, and Core Black. AFEELA 1 Signature offers a choice of three exterior colors and two interior colors (Black and Gray). The charging is compatible with the Tesla Supercharging Network across the United States. The driving range is being developed with a target of up to 300 miles*5. SHM will provide exceptional services at AFEELA authorized repair providers to ensure long-term peace of mind for owners. For more details on AFEELA 1, please visit the website ( ).

The delivery of AFEELA 1 in the Japan market is scheduled to begin in 2026.

SHM, as a Mobility Tech Company that connects diverse inspirations and pursues cutting-edge technology, realizes mobility innovation with the concept of "3A" (Autonomy, Augmentation, Affinity).

*1 AFEELA 1 Signature deliveries anticipated to begin in mid-2026 with AFEELA 1 Origin deliveries at a later date.

*2 OTA refers to the function of continuously updating software via the cloud.

*3 Unreal Engine is Epic Games' powerful gaming engine

*4 Interior surface area refers to the material usage area on seats, doors, dashboard, glove box, roofs, pillars, and piece mats.

*5 EPA estimated range for AFEELA 1 Origin is approximately 300 miles. Range and battery performance may vary depending on temperature, driving habits, charging conditions, and battery health. Actual results may vary.

*The AFEELA 1 in this press release is a US-spec vehicle. Images and illustrations in this press release are AFEELA 1 Signature. The specifications and service contents of the products described in the press release are as of the announcement date and are subject to change without notice.

For more details on AFEELA 1 and related mobility services, please watch the SHM press conference at CES® 2025 live on YouTube , starting at 4:30 p.m., January 7 (PST). For media assets, please download from the media resources.

About AFEELA

"AFEELA," which embodies the concept of "FEEL" at the core of the mobility experience envisioned by Sony Honda Mobility, represents an interactive relationship where people "feel" mobility as an intelligent entity, and mobility "feels" people and society using advanced technologies such as sensing and networking. The first model to be released under the brand, AFEELA 1, is scheduled for official launch in California, USA in 2025.

About Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM), a Mobility Tech Company established in 2022 by Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd., aims to lead innovation in the industry with its purpose“Move people, through the pursuit of innovation with diverse inspirations”. Combining the technologies and expertise of the two companies, SHM will develop and provide high value-added mobility products and services for mobility with various partners and creators.“AFEELA 1” is now available for reservation in California, USA. For more information, please visit us at or Instagram, YouTube, X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

