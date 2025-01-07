I Never Wanted To Meet Vishal In My Life Again: Sundar C

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 7 (IANS) Director Sundar C, whose long-awaited Madha Gaja Raja is releasing on January 12 after almost awaiting release for over a decade, has disclosed that the special he now shares with the film's lead Vishal actually began in a fight.

At an event organised to promote the film, director Sundar C, who was visibly moved by a literally trembling Vishal's commitment to turn up for the film's promotions despite running a high temperature, said, "The way we became friends is a story in itself. Initially, I did not know Vishal at a personal level but Vishal and my wife Khushbu are very good friends. So, on one occasion, when we decided to approach him for a script, we contacted him through his production and fixed a particular time for meeting.

“When my assistant writer and I went to meet him at the appointed time, we saw him heading the other way five minutes before the agreed time for the meeting. My assistant, who saw the actor heading out of his office, drew my attention. However, I dismissed his concerns thinking he might have mistaken someone else for Vishal. When we reached Vishal's office and I realized that it was indeed he who had just stepped out, I felt enraged. I returned in anger and complained to my wife Khushbu that night about Vishal not being present for the meeting. She defended him and offered to speak with him on my behalf but I stopped her from doing so.

“Two months passed and one day, I was at a function organized to felicitate veteran actress M N Rajam. Vishal happened to enter the hall and I was full of anger. I had sworn not to even look at his face and therefore chose to look the other way. However, this man, who is such a nice soul, made his way through so many others and took my hands in his and said, 'Sorry'. It was then that I learnt from him that he had left the other day because of a medical emergency to someone close to him.

“After having got to know him, I realized he was such a good soul. I have worked with many heroes. I always call Karthik sir my elder brother. I would say Vishal is my younger brother.”