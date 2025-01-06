Mental Health Among The Most Searched Words Under Wellness In 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India While Holidays are a time of joy and indulgences, the anticipation of the coming year can lead to stress and a sense of overwhelm . Finding balance therefore is key. As the world adopts a more holistic approach to health, Kalari Rasayana, India's NABH-certified Ayurvedic wellness center in Kerala unveils the top wellness trends for 2025. From mental wellness to personalized nutrition, sustainability and holistic healing, these trends emphasize the importance of a more mindful and an integrated approach to wellness.



Kalari Rasayana, CGH Earth





Mental Health Through Meditation and Mindfulness

According to WHO Report, the global cost of mental disorders was estimated to be approximately $2.5 trillion in 2010; by 2030, that figure is projected to go up by 240 percent, to $6 trillion. In 2010, 54 percent of that burden was borne by low- and middle-income countries (LMICs); by 2030, the proportion is projected to reach 58 percent.





Yoga - Kalari Rasayana, CGH Earth





As mental health management becomes a global priority, Ayurveda's emphasis on mindful practices like meditation, yoga, and pranayama is gaining resonance. Targeted treatments help alleviate symptoms of mental strain, stress, and insomnia, promoting overall mental health and wellbeing. Specialized programs are personalized which help in restoring the balance in the nervous system.







Healthy-Aging and Rejuvenation through Panchakarma

Since time immemorial, humanity has been concerned with developing and preserving youthful vigor, and extending longevity by stopping or delaying the aging process. By 2030, one in five of the world population will be over 65 years old. Longevity and old age are accompanied with a variety of health challenges and population studies indicate that the elderly will use between three to five times more healthcare services compared to the younger population.







Periodical detoxification, purification, and rejuvenation therapies classified as Panchakarma therapies in Ayurveda provide the strength and nourishment to the deeper tissues and pacifies age-associated health issues.





This time-honoured treatment rooted in classical Ayurveda helps restore balance and vitality, radiating health and wellness from within.





Detoxification and Digital Wellness for a Holistic Reset

In today's fast-paced world, finding stillness and quiet contemplation is essential for true healing. At our clinic, we provide a serene and peaceful environment that encourages patients to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with their inner selves. Panchakarma therapies, rooted in classical Ayurveda, offer a comprehensive approach to cleansing and rejuvenation. This intensive treatment follows the ancient texts of Ayurveda, utilizing five cleansing methods to purify the body and remove accumulated toxins, promoting overall wellness and balance.





Menopause Relief, Naturally

Currently, the number of menopausal women is about 43 million and projected figures in 2026 have estimated to be 103 million. So, menopausal health demands even higher priority in Indian scenario.





As women seek natural solutions to manage menopause symptoms, Ayurveda is gaining popularity as a solution in 2025. This ancient wisdom offers a personalized, holistic approach to balancing the body's Doshas, supporting hormonal equilibrium, and promoting emotional wellbeing.





Ayurvedic treatments for menopause relief are tailored to alleviate symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, weight gain, libido and insomnia. Personalized wellness programs that seamlessly integrate body therapies, plant-based herbal decoctions, and more, complemented by gentle yoga and meditation practices offer and integrated approach to menopause relief.





Sustainability in Wellness for a Greener Tomorrow

Eco-conscious practices, such as using locally sourced medicinal herbs and sustainable treatments, are gaining momentum. This commitment to sustainability in wellness ensures a holistic approach to health and wellbeing, while minimizing our impact on the environment.





Dr. Firoz Varun, M. D (Ayu) , Chief Medical Officer, at " Kalari Rasayana "; one of the two CGH Earth NABH accredited Ayurveda hospitals says,

“Ayurveda teaches us that wellness is not a destination but a way of life in which incorporating timeless principles rooted in Ayurvedic philosophy are key to maintaining physical and mental equilibrium.





As observed by Dr. Firoz, the prevailing wellness trends signify a profound paradigm shift, heralding a more conscious and harmonious approach to living . 'At Kalari Rasayana, we are dedicated to offering in-depth personalized patient care tailored specifically to individual needs whilst continuously monitoring progress. This high level of engagement fosters trust and enhances the healing process.”





Nestled on the banks of the serene backwaters of Kerala, Kalari Rasayana is a NABH-certified Ayurvedic wellness retreat where one can experience the quiet unfolding of nature's play in all its hues and moods to bask in the peaceful rhythm of life. Renowned for its personalized care, authentic therapies based on classical Ayurveda, and tranquil setting; it is a leading destination for holistic rejuvenation and holistic well-being.





About CGH Earth Experience Wellness

CGH Earth, a pioneer in responsible tourism in India, has a legacy of over five decades in crafting uniquely immersive travel experiences. The company's journey into wellness began 17 years ago with the launch of Ayurveda Healthcare at Kalari Kovilakom, followed by Kalari Rasayana. In 2018, CGH Earth introduced Prakriti Shakti, a naturopathy healthcare centre that embodies another system of holistic healing rooted in indigenous wisdom. The company's Ayurveda and Naturopathy centres are certified and accredited by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers),ensuring the highest standards of quality and care.



Notably, CGH Earth's wellness centres maintain an exceptionally healthy doctor-to-patient ratio, allowing for personalized attention and care. While the company's Ayurveda and Naturopathy healing centres primarily focus on holistic well-being, addressing the intricate balance between body, mind and spirit, CGH Earth's wellness wing also encompasses SwaSwara, the company's quest towards redefining the meaning of a true holiday. SwaSwara, a serene retreat nestled in the wilderness along the shores of Om Beach is a harmonious blend of a Wellness Retreat and an Indian Spa. Here, guests can embark on a transformative "Pilgrimage to the Self," with rejuvenating and immersive experiences that nurture their overall well-being.