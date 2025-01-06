Jordan's Rich Mines Of Tourism

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) According to available data, Jordan's sector achieved an income of JD 7.41 billion ($10.45 billion), contributing approximately 19 per cent to the national GDP. However, this figure stood at only JD 5.25 billion ($7.4 billion) in 2022. For 2024, preliminary data indicates that tourism income dropped by 5.6 per cent in the first quarter and by nearly 6.0 per cent over the entire year compared to 2023.

This volatility in tourism revenue is largely attributable to exogenous factors. Chief among these is the persistent instability in the Middle East. One of the main challenges facing Jordanian tourism strategists and promoters is the inability to effectively position Jordan as a stable and peaceful“rock” in a turbulent region. Despite Jordan's relative safety and security, international travel agents often make sweeping decisions to cancel group tours to the region whenever unrest breaks out nearby. This indiscriminate lumping of Jordan into the broader“insecurity zone” undermines its comparative advantage as a haven of stability for both citizens and visitors.

Another pressing challenge is the heightened competition from Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in particular, are aggressively promoting themselves as hubs for medical, educational, entertainment, and sports tourism. While this competition might seem threatening, it could counter-intuitively benefit Jordan. An increase in religious, medical, and sightseeing tourism to the Gulf states has the potential to spill over into Jordan. However, this advantage will not materialize automatically-it demands strategic planning and effective execution.

Jordan is exceptionally rich in touristic sites, blessed with historical and cultural treasures. Yet, many of these world-renowned sites remain underutilized. Take, for instance, the ancient city of Ain Ghazal, located just 2 kilometers from Queen Alia International Airport. Known for its remarkable statues, this site has immense historical significance,0 but attracts only a modest number of visitors.

Another site deserving attention is what His Majesty King Abdullah II has promoted in recent years: the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ. Despite the existence of about 12 Christian cathedrals built around the area, the number of visitors remains modest in comparison to its religious significance. Located on the eastern side of the River Jordan, it can be reached from Amman in just 35-45 minutes, yet it should be bustling with life. We need to agree with the main sects of Christianity on a unified narrative about the Baptism of Jesus and enact it during all religious seasons. A marketplace reminiscent of the time of Christ's baptism could also be established. Annual festival celebrations commemorating the occasion could attract thousands of Christian pilgrims to the site, with opportunities for baptisms and other religious ceremonies.

To fully realize the site's value, Jordan could collaborate with major Christian denominations to craft a unified narrative of Jesus's baptism. Annual festivals could be organized, reenacting the story and inviting Christian pilgrims, including children and adults, to participate in baptisms at the site. A marketplace reminiscent of biblical times could further enhance the visitor experience, adding cultural and historical depth.

In places like Petra, Wadi Rum, and Aqaba, the potential for unique tourism activities is vast. Balloon rides, kitesurfing, hiking, and camping under the stars in Wadi Rum have already proven successful in attracting tourists seeking adventure and novelty. Expanding on such experiences will further enrich Jordan's tourism portfolio.

Jordan also boasts a wealth of Islamic historical sites, such as the tombs of Islamic leaders, the Umayyad palaces, and the citadels of Karak and Ajloun. These should be promoted alongside immersive activities like olive-picking or eco-friendly hikes in Wadi Al-Mujib, Ghabat Barqash, or Wadi Al-Rayyan.

To summarize, Jordan must enhance its image as a safe haven and capitalize on its unparalleled diversity-offering tourists everything from the lowest point on Earth at the Dead Sea to high mountain ranges, lush forests, ancient castles, and modern relics. With smal, precise and targeted investments as well as well-crafted strategies, Jordan can stabilize and grow its tourism income, transforming it into a $20–30 billion industry. The opportunities are abundant; what remains is the commitment to make them a reality.