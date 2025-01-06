SSIF, HUDC Sign MOU To Advance Urban Development In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Social Security Fund (SSIF) CEO Ezzeddin Kanakrieh and Director of the and Urban Development Corporation (HUDC) Jumana Atiyyat on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost investment and accelerate urban transformation.

The agreement stems from recommendations by a joint committee that conducted a comprehensive evaluation of lands owned by the SSIF across various locations, according to a SSIF statement.

It also aims to establish a dynamic framework for cooperation, advance real estate development initiatives, and strengthen strategic partnerships between state institutions.

Addressing attendees at the signing ceremony, Kanakrieh said that the MoU embodies the SSIF's unwavering dedication to fostering collaboration with key stakeholders.

He also emphasised its alignment with the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision, highlighting its potential to revitalise the real estate market, enhance infrastructure development, and yield significant economic and social dividends.

Attiyat commended the partnership as a pivotal step toward realising urban development objectives.

She also stressed the critical role of HUDC's extensive expertise, positioning it as a cornerstone of excellence in urban planning and housing project design, reaffirming its commitment to advancing transformative initiatives in cooperation with SSIF.