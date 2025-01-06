QC Implements Projects Worth QR1.57Bn In 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) implemented relief, humanitarian, development, and social welfare projects worth approximately QR1.57bn in 2024 while benefiting around 22mn people in nearly 70 countries.



The projects, according to an official statement, were implemented with a special focus on crisis-affected and disaster-hit regions and the most vulnerable communities. QC also continued supporting orphans and other marginalised groups through its“Rofaqa” initiative.



At the end of 2024, Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, Chief Marketing Officer at QC, expressed deep gratitude to Qatar's generous donors - citizens, residents, individuals, companies and organisations - for their unwavering support. He indicated that their remarkable generosity has eased the suffering of millions of vulnerable people, improved their lives and provided crucial aid during times of hardship.



“Donors are essential to Qatar Charity's success,” he said, underscoring the importance of contributing to sustainable development in the world's most vulnerable communities.



Humanitarian interventions and projects in crisis-affected regions totalled nearly QR528mn benefiting around 11mn people. Key beneficiaries included Gaza (Palestine), Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Rohingya, Somalia and Turkiye among others.



The development and sustainable projects, costing over QR510mn, benefited approximately 9mn people. The projects included constructing and operating schools, hospitals, health centres and mosques alongside building model residential villages, drilling wells, establishing water infrastructure and implementing income-generating initiatives.



QC also implemented sustainable projects such as supporting student housing, schools, social care centres and orphanages as well as maintaining remote work hubs. Qatar Charity, through its“Rofaqa” initiative, carries out comprehensive social care efforts and sponsors orphans, needy families, people with special needs, students, teachers and others offering monthly financial aid to them.



Beyond direct support,“Rofaqa” implements various beneficial projects including Iftar Meal, Zakat Al-Fitr, Eid clothing, Udhiya, protection and support initiatives, and other development projects. One such project is the“Furqan” programme which teaches children the Holy Qur'an and Arabic in seven countries. Additionally, income-generating initiatives are implemented to further empower and support beneficiaries.



By the end of 2024, QC sponsored over 211,000 individuals worldwide. The total value of their sponsorships and the projects implemented for them and their families exceeded QR530mn benefiting more than 2mn people during the same year. QC implements its global projects through more than 33 field offices and in partnership with local and international organisations including UN agencies.



Throughout the last year, it signed several key agreements to support its humanitarian and development work.



QC also organises regular and emergency relief campaigns to address humanitarian crises, providing support to refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable groups. Key 2024 campaigns included the Ramadan campaign“Endless Giving”, winter campaigns“One Heart” and“How Long”,“Labbeh Gaza”, and“Reviving Hope” for the Syrian people. Some of these campaigns continue into 2025.

MENAFN06012025000067011011ID1109061370