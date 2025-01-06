Justin Trudeau's Resignation: Donald Trump Reiterates Call For Canada To Be The 51St US State: 'What A Great Nation...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald commented on Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau's resignation and reiterated his call for Canada to join the US as its 51st state.

The soon to be US President took to Truth Social and wrote, "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"



Justin Trudeau resignation announcement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he would resign as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post. Trudeau said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new Prime Ministerial candidate.

"I intend to resign as party leader and as Prime Minister after the party choses next leader. If I have to fight internal battles I can't be a good candidate. I have asked the liberal part president to search for a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister," he said.

He added,“Chrystia (Freeland) has been a political partner for many years. I had hoped she would continue as deputy pm but she chose otherwise.”