Heidrick & Struggles Announces 2025 Global And Regional Leader Appointments

The promotions span across six practice areas and three regions to drive growth in 2025 and beyond
CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII ), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced key global and regional leader appointments, effective
January 1, 2025. The appointed leaders will continue advancing the firm's objective of delivering exceptional value to clients by fostering differentiated, deep, and durable relationships.
"Having the right leadership in place is increasingly crucial to business performance, growth, and prosperity, making our work more important than ever," said
Tom Monahan, CEO,
Heidrick & Struggles. "This dynamic group embodies our values as a firm as well as our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client service. We're excited to promote these outstanding leaders as they continue to shepherd our clients through their most pressing business and talent challenges."
These leaders span
Heidrick & Struggles' priority practice and solution areas, as well as multiple regions globally.
Individuals appointed to
Regional Leader:
Anne Rockey , North America
Richard Guest , Asia Pacific & Middle East
Individual appointed to Global Managing Partner:
Todd Taylor , Client Driven Growth, a newly created role
Individuals appointed to Executive Search Global Practice Managing Partner:
Jaimee Eddington , Corporate Officers Practice
Dominique Fortier , Financial Services Practice
Chris Bray , Global Technology & Services Practice
Gustavo Alba , Co-Lead, Private Equity Practice
Individuals appointed to Executive Search Regional Practice Managing Partner:
Liz Langel , Americas, Financial Services Practice
Ina Sood , Americas, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice
David Burd , Americas, Corporate Officers Practice
David Crawford , Asia Pacific & Middle East, Global Technology & Services Practice
Tom Cunningham , Europe & Africa, Global Technology & Services Practice
Sarah Driscoll , Europe & Africa, Global Technology & Services Practice
Roman Wecker , Europe & Africa, Industrial Practice
Individuals appointed to Partner-in-Charge:
Jane Xing , Beijing
Jessi Gentile , Chicago
Maliha Jilani , Dubai
Kim Pomoell , Finland
Kiwook Kim , Korea
David Richardson , New York/Stamford
Christina Besozzi Cary , Washington, D.C.
Individual promoted in Heidrick Consulting:
Eric Joseph , leading North America on an interim basis
About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII ) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory services and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, we partner with clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, combining our expertise in executive search, leadership consulting, and on-demand, critical talent solutions to achieve the highest levels of profitability and performance. Helping our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.®
