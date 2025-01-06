The Toy Associationtm Announces The New Toy Building In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Long-term Showroom Space Will be Available August 1, 2025 in the Heart of El Segundo's Toy District

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toy organizations from around the globe are invited to create their ultimate, year-round Los Angeles showrooms at "The Toy Building" by The Toy AssociationTM, perfectly set in the heart of El Segundo's toy district. Long-term showroom space at 101 Continental Blvd. is now available for rent across four fully renovated floors, featuring 65 premium showrooms ready for move-in on August 1, 2025.

Conveniently located steps away from the U.S. headquarters of several global toy manufacturers and other top company showrooms, "The Toy Building" by The Toy AssociationTM can accommodate companies of all sizes – from large companies to emerging toy businesses – that are looking for year-round showroom space in the center of a quickly developing manufacturer hub that is particularly active with buyer meetings every fall and spring.

"Designed by toy people, for toy people, 'The New Toy Building' delivers on strategic location, convenience, competitive rates, premium amenities, and state-of-the-art facilities, all backed by the strength of The Toy Association team and resources to help companies achieve results and grow their businesses in 2025 and beyond," said Greg Ahearn, president & CEO of The Toy AssociationTM.

The thoughtful and inviting design of "The Toy Building" will welcome a variety of key visitors, from buyers and media to entertainment executives, inventors, designers, and others who will have access to private meeting rooms, lounges, courtyards and other spaces to facilitate relationship-building and creating new connections.

"In the spirit of New York City's original Toy Building, this newly created space in El Segundo will support productive business meetings and 'casual collisions' in common areas to foster networking and creative collaboration," added Ahearn. "This goes beyond providing premium showroom space-we are designing an experience that is conducive to getting business done-and having fun doing it. That's what makes this industry great."

Additionally, through alignment with both U.S.-based companies and the International Toy Board (ITB), a membership organization dedicated to supporting the international toy industry in LA and around the world, the dates of the LA Fall Preview have been set for September 8 to 19, 2025. "The Toy Building" will officially open with two weeks of Toy Association-led marketplace activity throughout the LA Fall Preview, filled with networking events, educational sessions, philanthropy opportunities, and more to bring the vibrant global toy community together. Additional information about the market weeks and associated events will be announced in the coming months.

Showrooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a range of suites from 475 to 1,920 square feet (or larger, by special approval only), for leases of 3 to 5 years, or longer. Flexible and functional options allow companies to build creative displays that enhance their entire product line while meeting diverse design needs and budgets; visit The Toy Association website

to learn more. For additional information or to schedule a tour, contact

Andy Keimach , special advisor to the president & CEO of The Toy Association.

About The Toy AssociationTM toyassociation

/ toyfoundation

/ peopleofplay / thegeniusofplay

/ playsafe

Founded in 1916, The Toy AssociationTM, Inc. is the business trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of

$157.5 billion, and its roughly 900 members drive the annual

$41 billion

U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, governments, consumers, and the industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy FairTM

in

New York City; hosts marketplace activities in

Los Angeles; engages in state, federal, and international advocacy on behalf of its members; supports the inventor and design community through People of PlayTM and its numerous assets and events, including the consumer-facing Chicago Toy & Game Fair; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

The Toy Association's philanthropic arm is The Toy FoundationTM, a 501 (c)(3) children's charity that acts as the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry. To date, The Toy Foundation has delivered the joy of play to 33 million children in need worldwide.

