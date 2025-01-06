Mexico’S Auto Sales Surge 9.8% In 2024, Marking Third-Highest Year
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported Mexico's new light vehicle sales reached 1,496,806 units in 2024. This figure represents a 9.8% increase compared to 2023 sales.
The 2024 sales total marks the third-highest year in Mexico's automotive industry history. However, it fell slightly short of the 1.5 million unit projection.
January-December 2024 sales surpassed 2019 levels by 13.6%. The Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA) had estimated sales of 1,506,041 vehicles.
December 2024 saw 146,365 light vehicles sold, up 1.9% from December 2023. This increase of 2,703 units exceeded December 2019 sales by 12.2%.
Despite December traditionally being the strongest month, 2024's December sales grew less than expected. Sales decreased by 1,639 units (1.1%) compared to November 2024.
The industry anticipated a sales slowdown in the second half of 2024. The top ten brands remained unchanged, led by Nissan, General Motors, Volkswagen , Toyota, and Kia.
Of the 33 brands selling in Mexico, 13 experienced sales declines in December. These included high-volume brands like General Motors, Toyota, Stellantis, and Ford.
This data reveals a resilient Mexican auto market, outperforming pre-pandemic levels despite falling short of ambitious projections. The industry's performance reflects broader economic trends and consumer confidence in Mexico's automotive sector.
